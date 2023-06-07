How to tame your shotgunning kick factor

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Shotguns kick. Some kick more, some kick less, but almost any shotgun and load capable of making a clean kill hits the shooter, too. Too much recoil corrodes good shooting, building bad habits like head-lifting and flinching. Choosing ammo wisely, holding the gun properly and using a gun that fits and minimizes felt recoil can make you a better shooter.