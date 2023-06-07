Commentary: Pennsylvania Game Commission’s deer harvest numbers are credible

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The April 14 issue had comments about last year’s deer harvests in Pennsylvania. One of the comments stated that to have the harvest of 422,960 deer would mean that every square mile of Pennsylvania’s land would have to have at least 38 to 47 deer per square mile. Let's look at those numbers in the proper perspective.