Ohio’s hunter-landowner program hitting its stride in third year

For anyone who hunts in Ohio, it’s no big secret that access – or a lack thereof – is a significant barrier for seasoned hunters and beginners alike. A recent survey conducted by the ODNR Division of Wildlife showed that fully 70% of respondents said that land access for hunting is a tall hurdle for them. Ohio ranks 47th out of the 50 states for the amount of public land available to hunting. The ODNR Division of Wildlife launched a program three years ago, though, that just might help bridge the gap.