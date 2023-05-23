Youngstown, Ohio City Law Director objects to deer cull in park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian is asking the Ohio DNR to “cancel, change, and reconsider killing deer in Mill Creek Park” in the city, according to a story on May 9 in The Vindicator of Youngstown. Aaron Young, Mill Creek MetroParks’ executive director, said until the matter is resolved, efforts to reduce the white-tailed deer population on park properties will start outside of the city limits. That plan will start being implemented in the fall, he said, according to the newspaper’s story.