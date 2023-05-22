Father’s Day gift guide for the outdoor enthusiast

Don’t wait until the last minute and end up getting the ol’ man a gift card; put some thought into a Father’s Day gift that’s just right. Outdoor News has made your life a little easier by finding some great gift options below that will make any dad happy.

Vortex

The new Vortex Triumph 10×42 boasts the best image quality, ergonomics, and durability in its class and is water-, fog-, and shockproof all for under $100! Multi-coated lenses give edge-to-edge sharpness and light transmission you’d expect in binos costing a lot more. Stow them at the ready in your truck, backpack, or go-bag. This rugged, HD optical system has adjustable eyecups and a diopter for custom, comfortable viewing. Comes with a neck strap and adjustable GlassPak harness for fast access and easy carry wherever outdoor adventure takes you. Lifetime warranty.

Vortexoptics.com

Daiwa

Daiwa adds to its popular Tatula Elite bass rod series, with 29 technique-specific models developed with leading tournament pros, including the Midwest’s own Seth Feider. Anglers will experience the muscle and light feel from Daiwa’s new Micropitch heating process to the exclusive SVF Nanoplus graphite and X45 Bias blank construction, along with a component upgrade to Air Sensor reel seats for added sensitivity.

Daiwa.us

Abu Garcia

The new Revo Rocket low-profile casting reel features an astounding 10.1:1 gear ratio for burning lures in and eating up any slack line after the cast. It has an asymmetric body design that allows the use of a larger spool, which helps the Rocket increase “castability” without increasing the size of reel.

Adding to the list of features is the Powerstack drag system that delivers up to 25 pounds of fish stopping power. An IVCB-6 brake system promises the ultimate performance in controlled casts while 10 stainless-steel bearings, plus one roller bearing, make the reel smooth as butter. Dad will love the oversized knobs and handle.

Abugarcia.com

Milwaukee Tool

Whether Dad is working on clearing a small food plot or his lake lot, the Milwaukee M18 FUEL, 21-inch Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower delivers best-in-class cut quality and more max torque than 200cc gas mowers. The Redlink Plus Intelligence allows the mower to achieve an instantaneous throttle response for blade and drive motors, increasing control and productivity for the true 21-inch cut capacity. It also features a 3-in-1 capability for bagging, mulching, and rear side discharge all without the need for smelly oil or gas.

Milwaukeetool.com

Field and Forest

Is there a better thing to do with Dad than camp? Fleet Farm presents the Field and Forest Big Timber 9-Person Dome tent. Roomy at 83 inches tall and a total footprint of 19 feet by 17 feet, including the enclosed sunporch, this tent has more than enough room inside for two queen-size air mattresses. The tent features a room divider for added privacy, and the floorless sun porch provides extra space for outside gear like coolers, chairs, and footwear.

fleetfarm.com

Rapala

Cutting with twice the speed and three times the torque of lesser cordless knives, Rapala’s R12 Heavy Duty Lithium Fillet Knife dramatically decreases the time it takes to fillet a limit of fresh catches for shore lunch. Powered by a single 2Ah Lithium-ion battery, it makes fast work of filleting jobs big and small with a 71/2-inch PTFE-coated blade.

www.rapala.com

Vexan

The StrikeBack casting reel has a high-strength composite graphite body that anglers can palm easily, and a nine-speed magnetic brake to help prevent backlashes. Its 7:1 gear ratio is fast enough for burning lipless cranks, but beefy enough for flipping jigs. The reel has a comfortable EVA knob for easy reeling and 9+1 ball bearings for smooth performance.

vexan.com

Grundéns

The Deck-Boss Sandal, a result of a collaboration with SeaDek Marine Products, offers comfort, performance, and style in a flip-flop. The sandal has a shock-absorbent, incredibly durable SeaDek footbed and razor-siped natural gum rubber outsoles that deliver exceptional traction, reducing fatigue for anglers.

grundens.com

Portable Winch

The Portable Winch PCW3000 is powered by a Honda GX35 engine and comes accessorized with essentials to be “out-of-the-box-ready.” It even includes a free molded case valued at $250 and is a great gift for helping Dad out of trouble if he gets stuck.

portablewinch.com

SportDog

The SportDog Brand combines its proven technology with new transmitter features to develop the ultimate multi-dog training system. With just a glance at the OLED transmitter screen, the user can view the selected dog, static stimulation level, training mode, and battery status. Large plus/minus buttons quickly toggle among dogs and stimulation levels, making the SportTrainer Series ideal for both single- and multi-dog hunting situations. Several models are available.

www.sportdog.com/training

America’s Gunsmith Shop

America’s Gunsmith Shop offers specialty finishes, such as Cerakote, DuraCoat, and bluing, among other full-service gunsmith offerings for firearm owners.

A gift card can make Dad’s firearm a custom piece with a new finish, looking brand new in today’s hottest camo patterns and less susceptible to the elements. Most services are available in a simple, user-friendly mailing process.

americasgunsmithshop.com

Skilled Cornhole

Customize Dad’s cornhole board to feature a fishing or hunting scene, his branch of the military, his business logo, or nearly any custom design. Skilled Cornhole’s handmade, heavy-duty boards feature graphics from vinyl to UV printing combined with an advanced lacquer process.

skilledcornhole.com

Millennium

If dad is upgrading his sonar, he needs reliable mounts. Millennium Marine has all-new, fully adjustable monitor mounts that are constructed with corrosion-resistant anodized aluminum to withstand harsh elements. Designed to securely hold monitors at the perfect angle, the MM-001 and MM-002 offer an array of adjustments, including rotation, height, and view angle.



millenniummarine.com

Spypoint

The LM2 offers hunters 20 MP photos, so no detail is missed while scouting. A new antenna maximizes the available signal in each area, ensuring that photos are viewable in the app to help hunters plan their hunt better than ever before. The half-second trigger speed and 90-foot detection and flash range make it harder for even wary bucks to make it past the LM2 without getting their picture captured.

Spypoint.com

MEC Outdoors

Dad can sport his vintage style with MEC Outdoors’ outdoor T-shirt. It’s printed by a veteran-owned company, Nine Line Apparel, and features the original 1967 patent drawing of its self-adjusting crimp die.

Mecoutdoors.com

Frabill

The Frabill Witness Weigh Net is the first all-in-one net, scale, and ruler for fresh and saltwater anglers. With a built-in 30-pound scale, anglers can now quickly get the weight of a fish and release it without having to hang the fish on a handheld scale.

Frabill.com

OnX Hunt

OnX Hunt, paired with Apple Carplay or Android Auto, provides all of the information you need without using your phone while driving. That means more attention to finding game, and less to your final destination! See the same layers on your in-dash screen, as you would on the Hunt App.

Onxmaps.com

Runner X e-Bikes

The Xplorer, from Runner X e-Bikes, features dual 500W motors for trail-gripping AWD, a 48V 17Ah long-range lithium battery, and lightweight aluminum frame. The e-bike delivers up to a 65-mile range with pedal assist and rough terrain melts away due to adjustable front suspension.

Runnerxebikes.com

Half Rack

The “Meat Lug” soft-sided cooler is 100% waterproof, food-safe, lightweight, and can hold an entire deboned deer. Unlike a heavy hard-sided cooler, the Meat Lug is easy to carry from the field to the freezer and is perfect for public-land hunters.

Half-rack.com