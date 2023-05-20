Judge’s ruling requires a Lake Erie ‘diet’ study to address harmful algal blooms

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After coursing through the legal system for the past six years, U.S. District Court Judge James Carr issued a consent decree on May 4 to address the algal bloom problems plaguing Western Lake Erie. This move formalizes the agreement that the plaintiffs, including the Environmental Law Policy Center (ELPC) and the Lucas County Commissioners and the defendants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio EPA worked out to begin a clean-up plan to try to control harmful algal blooms.