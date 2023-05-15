Campbellsport’s Rick Heisler is Wisconsin’s hunter education instructor of year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Rick Heisler, of Campbellsport, was recognized twice this year for his longtime work as a hunter safety instructor. In March, the DNR notified Heisler he was the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin DNR Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award. On April 15, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) presented Heisler with its WWF Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award.