Ohio’s Women Sharing the Outdoors celebrates with event

Women Sharing the Outdoors (WSO), a committee of the Mt. Healthy Izaak Walton League of America chapter, partnered with the Ohio DNR (ODNR) to teach women in a friendly, non-competitive setting, about their kind of local cuisine. The event was held recently at Cincinnati Parks’ Caldwell Nature Center. In three stations, they would sample local wild game, discovering the flavor of pheasant, venison, and rabbit, all harvested by women, while learning about the history of the game animals and the nutrition of local game.