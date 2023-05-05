Pennsylvania hunting family is grappling with grief, tinged with pride after a tragic death

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Months before his untimely death, Paul Berger and his two adult children each completed a triple crown – harvesting turkeys, white-tailed deer and black bears in the span of the 2021-22 license year. For the Westmoreland County family that had hunted together since Alyssa, 34, and Tyler, 32, were young kids, the “triple triple crown” was an extraordinary feat. It took on even more meaning after Paul’s tragic passing at 63 in a trapping-related accident along Loyalhanna Creek Dec. 27.