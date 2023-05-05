New York’s Northern Zone turkey hunts have their challenges and rewards

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One spring turkey season opener a few years back, I had spent the first two hours of the morning hunting a new and promising spot in the farm country of the Southern Zone. Because of the drive to get there, I didn’t roost any birds the evening prior, but my scouting efforts indicated plenty of turkeys in the area. That sunrise hunt turned out to be uneventful and as I sat on the edge of a big cornfield I could not help but let the inevitable urge to move overcome me.