Wisconsin-Stevens Point graduate Tim Santel nabbed poachers worldwide

Sitting in a room with dangerous wildlife smugglers who are about to be arrested, and eventually put in prison, is not for the faint of heart. For Tim Santel, it was business as usual. Santel, 58, a 1987 graduate in wildlife ecology from UW-Stevens Point, was in charge of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Special Investigations Unit, a nation-wide task force focused on the biggest and most complex criminal wildlife investigations.