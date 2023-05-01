Monday, May 1st, 2023
Scouting out bulletproof whitetail setups: targeting areas where everything comes together

This 2020 buck was shot on a morning hunt in early November when Morken used a kayak on a river system to get into the tree without bumping deer off an adjacent field. Finding locations that have opportunities to get in and out of the woods like this can be difficult on some properties, but clean access is a key part of a bulletproof setup if you can find it. (Photo courtesy of Eric Morken)
Anyone who bowhunts on a regular basis can relate to how important it is to find stand locations that feel almost bulletproof. Nothing is ever guaranteed in hunting, but I’m referring to those areas that put you within 30 yards of primary deer movement while not being detected by scent or sight before a deer presents itself. These locations are sometimes few and far between, especially on landscapes where does and fawns can seemingly come from any direction. But these spots are often vital to success if you’re targeting an older buck on public or pressured private land.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

