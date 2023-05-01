Scouting out bulletproof whitetail setups: targeting areas where everything comes together

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anyone who bowhunts on a regular basis can relate to how important it is to find stand locations that feel almost bulletproof. Nothing is ever guaranteed in hunting, but I’m referring to those areas that put you within 30 yards of primary deer movement while not being detected by scent or sight before a deer presents itself. These locations are sometimes few and far between, especially on landscapes where does and fawns can seemingly come from any direction. But these spots are often vital to success if you’re targeting an older buck on public or pressured private land.