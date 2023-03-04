Spring scout for whitetails and reap the benefits in the fall

I slipped along a standing cornfield and into a creek bottom to shield my entrance to the tree for my first sit of the archery deer season in September of 2020.

This was opening weekend in Minnesota, but my confidence stemmed from a day of scouting in March. That’s when I figured out how deer were moving through this creek bottom and dropped milkweed to see how it would react to a south wind.

This is a high deer-density area with many does and fawns. Any buck I am interested in shooting is likely to be the last deer through during an evening sit, so pinpointing exact locations that keep me safe from getting busted and within 20 yards of the action is tough.

Every detail matters, which is why it took me about two hours that day to pinpoint a tree and prepare that one location perfectly.

That day in March is why everything went exactly to plan on the afternoon of Sept. 20 as I quietly set up in my hunting saddle overlooking the worn-down crossing for the first time.

Does and a young buck were the first deer through the adjacent cover. With about 45 minutes of light left, a good buck appeared to my left at eye level coming down the hill.

He had been bedded on one of the high points on the ridge to the south. The buck stopped and scanned the area but never caught my wind. He put his head down, walked a few more steps toward the creek before I stopped him and connected on an 18-yard shot for a quick kill.

It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about does or bucks, the majority of the deer I put a bow tag on stem in some way from scouting. Ahead of spring green-up, the forest floor is an open book giving away a whitetail’s secrets. Trails and rut sign from the prior fall jump off the page.

Here are a few of the things I focus on when in the woods this time of year.

Slow down to pinpoint specific setups

It is easy to get caught up in trying to cover too much ground in one day, especially on a property that is brand new to you.

I like to narrow my focus. That often starts with e-scouting ahead of time. I spend hours on my onX Hunt app setting waypoints as areas of interest.

Where is the potential bedding? Maybe it’s points coming off of ridges in hill country, oxbows on river systems, or islands and willows in swamps.

Where do trees meet up with water, fields or grasslands, and where are multiple shades of browns and greens coming together on the maps? All of that indicates a good mix of habitat diversity. Those are places to start.

The woods in March often look the same as they do in late October and November in many regions. I like to pinpoint bedding areas and begin the quest for a perfect setup from there. Where are trails leading out and intersecting off of that bedding? How close can I get without deer hearing or seeing me come in? Where is potential food in the fall, and what is my access in and out? Take the time to answer these questions.

I may leave a scouting trip with just a couple waypoints set after half a day. But I am confident in those setups and my ability to hunt there in the fall without any other preparation. I would rather build up spots over time by scouting multiple days and years than stretch myself too thin and find myself hesitating about my decisions in the fall.

Use ice to your advantage

Depending on where you live, March can be a great time to examine hard-to-get-to areas that require water access if safe ice still exists to walk on.

I run into this a lot hunting on public land. Any spots that require water access or private permission to get to are the surest ways to get away from crowds. That’s because they are a pain to access, often requiring a kayak or canoe.

We got a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-30s a week before the most-recent snowstorms in Minnesota. I used the opportunity to walk across the ice on one of these public pieces by my house.

There are areas that get heavy snowfall through the winter that cause the deer to herd up in areas that may be miles from where they will spend their summer and fall. Scouting in the snow won’t do you any good if you do not have habitat that holds deer during the winter months.

But this location by my house has habitat diversity with good year-around bedding. Trails were pounded through the snow, and those three hours in February allowed me to identify how deer are moving on that property. I marked two waypoints in subtle pinch-points where trails intersect near a transition from cattails to tree cover.

I know exactly how I am going to get in there, and where I need to set up on the tree to have open shooting lanes. Identifying these things now leads to smooth hunts in the fall.

Make things easier on the deer

Spring is a great time to make sure deer have clear paths to move past your locations.

One property I hunt is on river bottom where things seem to change every year. Rivers flood, bringing in new deadfall that can change travel patterns.

I shot a buck the first week of November in 2021 that took the perfect trail out of a thick patch of ragweed. That was great, but I felt fortunate he moved on the trail that he did. In the hour and a half of daylight before that shot, a fork buck and does and fawns came through on a trail that was too close to me — about 5 yards. I don’t think I could have drawn my bow if I wanted to.

Lesson learned. I went in after the following winter to move deadfall. Now the easiest path for deer to take on that trail moves them about 15 yards from my location and behind standing trees that should allow a much better opportunity to draw my bow.

On private property where it is legal to cut branches, make sure deer have clear paths to easily move past your location. This is especially important in areas of thick security cover where bucks spend more time on their feet in daylight. I want to make sure each year that an older buck has clearance, especially its rack at head level, to move freely past my setup.

Deer have months to adjust their travel patterns and forget about your presence if you do this in the spring. Work now and be more confident in your setups this fall.