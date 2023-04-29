Minnesota turkeys bucking trend of nationally declining numbers?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There are parts of the country where wildlife managers are working to reverse a trend of declining wild turkey numbers, but Minnesota’s turkey population appears to be bucking that trend, at least in many regions, as hunters head afield during this year’s spring season. That’s according to the tools DNR wildlife managers currently have at their disposal to measure turkey numbers in the state.