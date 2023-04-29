Illinois spring fish surveys: DNR sampling results for crappies, muskies, and more

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A flurry of Facebook posts by DNR’s Division of Fisheries summarizing spring sampling activities at lakes around Illinois has anglers dusting off tackle boxes, respooling reels and gassing up boats. Fox Chain O Lakes, Siloam Springs Lake, Heidecke Lake, Carlyle Lake and Pittsfield Lake have been in the proverbial spotlight.