Big, white pelicans extending range into Western Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

These whopping big white waterbirds, a familiar sight in the Central Flyway further west, are increasing in numbers here in the Mississippi Flyway, to the point where they should become a regular fixture, especially in the Erie islands-lakeshore region.