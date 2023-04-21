Wisconsin Natural Resources Board sets Sept. 16 Canada goose opener on Mississippi

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Natural Resources Board (NRB) adopted rules for the 2023 waterfowl season almost identical to 2022, except that a divide among hunting groups brought up questions about how early Canada goose hunting should open on the Mississippi River. The DNR offered its proposed framework, with just one substantial change from last year – opening the Mississippi River Canada goose zone on Sept. 16, rather than opening later with the South Zone duck season.