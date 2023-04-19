Minnesota Mixed Bag: A governor-less Governor’s Fishing Opener on tap this year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced April 8 on Outdoor News Radio that he will not attend the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener in Mankato this year. Walz said that he’s traveling to Montana State University that weekend to celebrate his daughter’s graduation. The governor’s opener event runs May 11-13 and includes live bands, kayaking, fishing demonstrations, bike tours, tours of the Waterville fish hatchery, and fishing.