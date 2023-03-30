Ohio Division of Wildlife welcomes 11 new wildlife officers to its ranks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The ODNR Division of Wildlife recently welcomed in 11 new wildlife officers who just graduated from the officer academy. The officers are shown here flanked by ODNR Director Mary Mertz, far left, and Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, far right.