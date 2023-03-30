Entire flock euthanized as Avian flu outbreak rocks state pheasant farm in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pheasant hunting across New York will likely take a serious hit this fall following an outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca. Approximately 500 of DEC’s breeder flock of 6,600 pheasants died from the initial outbreak, and the remainder had to be euthanized in a depopulation effort.