Snow goose hunters in Minnesota, Dakotas are awaiting the ‘big push’

Due to significant snowpack in the eastern Dakotas and parts of western Minnesota and well-below-average spring temperatures, the snow goose migration, wildlife officials say, is roughly two to three weeks behind schedule, with daytime high temperatures this week barely reaching into the 40s. But once the spring weather does moderate, the corresponding snow melt could make field and road conditions awfully messy, awfully fast.