Lake Erie walleye, perch numbers remain high with big expectations for 2023 anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Walleye and perch fishing on Lake Erie should continue to be outstanding this summer and fall, according to new DNR data. No size or bag limit changes are expected for Michigan waters of Lake Erie from the Lake Erie Committee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, which is meeting soon. The committee consists of senior fisheries staff members from the Michigan DNR, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.