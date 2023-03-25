Saturday, March 25th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, March 25th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Lake Erie walleye, perch numbers remain high with big expectations for 2023 anglers

Walleye fishing on Lake Erie has been fantastic for the past few years thanks to five straight above average year-classes of walleyes hatching in the lake, including a record year in 2021. (Stock photo)
Walleye and perch fishing on Lake Erie should continue to be outstanding this summer and fall, according to new DNR data.  No size or bag limit changes are expected for Michigan waters of Lake Erie from the Lake Erie Committee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, which is meeting soon. The committee consists of senior fisheries staff members from the Michigan DNR, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?