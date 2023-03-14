Tuesday, March 14th, 2023
Pennsylvania Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

MARCH 18: Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited banquet 5 p.m. at Ferrante’s Lakeview, Greensburg. For info, 724-691-7925.

MARCH 18: Spring Creek Chapter, Trout Unlimited, awards banquet 5:30 p.m. at Mountain View Country Club, Boalsburg. For info, Ford Stryker 814-777-4402.

MARCH 18: Yellow Breeches 2023 Sportsman Show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Activity Center, Carlisle.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited Potter County and Leek Hunting Preserve Whitetails Night Out 4 p.m. at Coudersport VFW. For info, 410-322-4610.

MARCXH 25: Honey Hole Longbeards banquet at 4 p.m. at Edgewood in the Pines, Drums. For info, Mark 570-788-6362.

MARCH 25: Northeastern Pa. Friends of NRA banquet at 3:30 p.m. at Fiorelli Family Catering, Peckville. For info, 570-947-8024.

MARCH 25: Centre County Chapter and Port Matilda Sportsman Club, Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., Lambert Hall, Bellefonte. Info, Dave 814-355-7557 or Mike 814-329-4032.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Centre County and Port Matilda Sportsman Club Whitetails Night Out 4 p.m. Lamberg Hall, Bellefonte. For info, 814-355-7557.

APRIL 1: Northwest PA Pheasants Chapter 728 18th annual banquet at Zem Zem Erie Shriners Banquet Center, Erie. Doors oopen at 5. For more 814-528-4538.

APRIL 15: Whitetails Unlimited NEPA Chapter Hunters Night Out at 4 p.m. at Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock. For more info, call 570-690-7514.

APRIL 15: PA Trappers Association state banquet at Richland Township Fire Co. banquet hall, Johnstown. For info, call Dave Ponczek 814-659-5341.

APRIL 15: Whitetails Unlimited Locust Valley Chapter Hunters Night Out 4 p.m. Ryan Township Fire Hall, Barnesville. For info, 570-205-2253.

APRIL 22: Marsh Creek Chapter, Ducks Unlimited, banquet at 5 p.m. at Biglerville Fire Hall. For info, 717-404-0856.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Berks County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Beltzher Hall, Kutztown. For more, 610-662-9590.

MAY 13: Endless Mountains Chapter, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, conservation banquet. Doors open 3:30 p.m. at Shadowbrook Resort, Tunkhannock. For info, Erin 570-204-2688 or Mike 570-204-2235.

JUNE 3: Whitetails Unlimited, Mifflin County Chapter, Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at Milroy Hose Co. For info, 717-250-5624.

SHOWS

MARCH 17-19: Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show, Clearfield Fairgrounds Expo 1, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.centralpaoutdoorshow.com

MARCH 19: Bechtelsville Fire Company outdoor show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire company. For info, 484-256-5791.

APRIL 1: PA Trappers Association District 8 8th annual spring sportsmans show at Blain Picnic grounds, 532 Picnic Grove Road, Blain., 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info, call 717-732-8099.

APRIL 22: 62nd annual Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. Call Ron 717-371-0395 evenings.

MAY 11: Northern American Trap Collectors Association show, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Info, 607-426-6276.

JUNE 15-17: PA Trappers Association rendezvous at Shippensburg Fairgrounds. For info call George McEntee 717-732-8099 or patrappers.com

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and fifth Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: 3D shoots Sundays, April 16, May 14, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6&27, Sept. 17. Register 8-noon. NRA silhouette 3rd Saturdays of month April 15 through Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info 412-384-4747.

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc.: First Sunday of each month at Fairless Hills, 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more, 215-630-1001.

High Tines Archery: 3D shoot at Montage Mountain Ski Resort, 8 a.m., four courses. For info, 570-800-7199.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

McDonald Sportsmen: 3D archery, 2 courses, 40 targets third Saturday of the month March-Sept. Reg. 7-1, 93 Joe Cain Road, Bulger. For info, 412-417-5151.

McDonald Sportsmen: Black powder cartridge rifle matches 1st Saturday of month April-November 8 a.m. at club. For info, 412-417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. 3D shoots first Sunday of the month January through September. Indoor League. Trad shoot Memorial Day weekend. For more info, call Kerry Switzer 814-673-7752.

Seltzer Gun Club: 30 Rineharts targets 7 a.m. to noon at club, April 16, May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13. Night shoots Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 4 p.m. to dark. Call 570-527-5207.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Saltsburg Sportsmen Club: March 5, April 2, May 7, June 11&25, July 9&23, Aug. 6&20, Sept. 10 at club 7 a.m.– 2 p.m. Call 724-639-0360.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 22: Forest Grove Sportsmen’s Foundation contest 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montour Cfreek, 20 Hickman Road, Coraopolis, For more, 412-269-0942.

APRIL 30: Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby at Port Matilda Community Park 1-4 p.m. ages 15 and under. For info, George Jackson 814-692-4890 or John Jackson 814-404-3029.

MAY 27: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club, Sportsmen’s Flea Market/chicken barbecue 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 570-854-9189.

