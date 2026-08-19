U.S. Army Corps tests Illinois carp barrier system at three different voltage levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently completed a series of comprehensive tests on the Electric Dispersal Barrier System to determine how increased stray electrical currents could affect the system if higher voltage levels are ever needed to prevent invasive carp from reaching Lake Michigan.

Located on the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal in Romeoville, the barrier system represents a critical line of defense against the movement of invasive fish between the Mississippi River Basin and the Great Lakes.

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