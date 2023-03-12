Avoid these unforced errors that lead to empty turkey tags

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sure, a turkey can be shot at any time during hunting hours, but there’s nothing quite like calling in a bird right off the roost. Getting to your spot even a few minutes late can make a big difference. On average, toms will start gobbling a half hour before sunrise and hit their peak about 10 to 15 minutes after first light.