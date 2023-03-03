Deer and Turkey Classic comes to Canterbury Park, March 10-12

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic returns to Canterbury Park on the weekend of March 10-12. This show will have a display of the top bucks in the state, an opportunity for attendees to score their antlers, and plenty of seminars where participants can educate themselves on the outdoors.