Commentary: Minnesota legislators, please help to keep our ice-covered lakes clean

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The regional Keep it Clean Committee is collaborating with partners who can help us change current legislation, with our goal being to have a “Keep it Clean-Be Nice to the Ice” bill (in the Legislature) to stop the placement and discharge of garbage, trash, and human waste on, under, or around ice-covered waters.