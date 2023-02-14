Tuesday, February 14th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, February 14th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Ohio Calendar of Events

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

MARCH 18: District 8 Science Fair, Ohio University, Lancaster branch, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster. For more info, call Diana Gabriel, 614-570-4462.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

FEB. 18: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 18: Oak Hill High School Bass Fishing Team banquet, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oak Hill High School, 5063 State Route 93, Oak Hill. For more info, call Justin Williams, 740-710-1268.

FEB. 25: WTU Champaign County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For more info, call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

FEB. 25: Ohio Hunter Trapper Education Association annual banquet, 9 a.m., Northstar Golf Club, 1150 Wilson Road, Sunbury. For more info, call Ed Crosby, 440-336-3569.

FEB. 25: Quail Forever Crown City chapter annual banquet, 6 p.m., Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107, 408 Second Ave., Gallipolis. For more info, email Mike Bastiani, mbstroni@yahoo.com, or James Harris, jharris@quailforever.org.

MARCH 3-4: WTU Adams County Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., The Willow, 7662 Eckmansville Road, Winchester. For more info, call Josh Hill, 937-779-2943.

MARCH 4: WTU Hole in the Horn chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion banquet facility, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 4: Wyandot County Pheasants Forever annual banquet, 5 p.m., Upper Sandusky Elks. For more info, call 419-569-1096.

MARCH 4-5: Ohio Bowhunters Association banquet and expo, expo open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with banquet doors open at 5 p.m., Cherry Valley Hotel, Newark. Guest speaker is Fred Eichler.

MARCH 11: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Northeast Ohio chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Restaurant, 201 Park Center Drive, Wadsworth. For more info, call Rich Weiss, 330-815-6211.

MARCH 24: WTU Big Buckeye Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

APRIL 1: WTU Licking Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, 469 Forry St., Newark. For more info, call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

APRIL 8: WTU Jackson Bowhunters Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, 1362 Caves Road, Jackson. For more info, call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

APRIL 15: WTU Grand Lakes Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Romer’s Catering, 1100 S. Main St., Celina. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

APRIL 22: WTU Licking Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, 469 Forry St., Newark. For more info, call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

APRIL 28: WTU Tinkers Creek Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., The Venue South – Quality Inn, 4742 Brecksville Road, Richfield. For more info, call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

APRIL 28-29: WTU Buffington Island Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Portland Community Center, 56896 State Route 124, Portland, Ohio. For more info, call Jeremy Hupp, 740-416-5490.

APRIL 29: WTU Western Reserve Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., E.O.U.V. Club, 8636 Pekin Road, Novelty. For more info, call Dave Takacs, 440-335-0183.

SHOWS

MARCH 4: North Coast Fly Fishers Annual Show, Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. Hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call Jim Gavacs, 216-402-8851.

MARCH 17-19: Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus. Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

MARCH 18: Western Reserve chapter of Trout Unlimited annual swap meet, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. For more info, call George Pitre, 330-936-6625.

MARCH 18-19: Ohio Decoy Carvers and Collectors Association and Great Lakes Decoy Association annual show, Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holiday Inn Cleveland South, 6001 Rockside Road, Independence. For more info, call Brad Falkinburg, 440-666-2890.

MARCH 30-APRIL 2: Holy Mackerel Tackle Flea Market, The Lodge of New Russia Township, Oberlin. Visit www.holymackereltackle.com for more information.

INFORMATION ON AN UPCOMING SHOW? EMAIL IT TO MMOORE@OUTDOORNEWS.COM AND WE’LL GET IT LISTED HERE.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

FEB. 28: Rabbit season closes

APRIL 15: Youth spring turkey opens

APRIL 16: Youth spring turkey closes

APRIL 22: South Zone spring turkey opens

APRIL 29: Northeast Zone spring turkey opens

MAY 21: South Zone spring turkey closes

MAY 28: Northeast Zone spring turkey closes

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative