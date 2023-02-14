Ohio Calendar of Events

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

MARCH 18: District 8 Science Fair, Ohio University, Lancaster branch, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster. For more info, call Diana Gabriel, 614-570-4462.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

FEB. 18: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 18: Oak Hill High School Bass Fishing Team banquet, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oak Hill High School, 5063 State Route 93, Oak Hill. For more info, call Justin Williams, 740-710-1268.

FEB. 25: WTU Champaign County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For more info, call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

FEB. 25: Ohio Hunter Trapper Education Association annual banquet, 9 a.m., Northstar Golf Club, 1150 Wilson Road, Sunbury. For more info, call Ed Crosby, 440-336-3569.

FEB. 25: Quail Forever Crown City chapter annual banquet, 6 p.m., Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107, 408 Second Ave., Gallipolis. For more info, email Mike Bastiani, mbstroni@yahoo.com, or James Harris, jharris@quailforever.org.

MARCH 3-4: WTU Adams County Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., The Willow, 7662 Eckmansville Road, Winchester. For more info, call Josh Hill, 937-779-2943.

MARCH 4: WTU Hole in the Horn chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion banquet facility, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 4: Wyandot County Pheasants Forever annual banquet, 5 p.m., Upper Sandusky Elks. For more info, call 419-569-1096.

MARCH 4-5: Ohio Bowhunters Association banquet and expo, expo open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with banquet doors open at 5 p.m., Cherry Valley Hotel, Newark. Guest speaker is Fred Eichler.

MARCH 11: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Northeast Ohio chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Restaurant, 201 Park Center Drive, Wadsworth. For more info, call Rich Weiss, 330-815-6211.

MARCH 24: WTU Big Buckeye Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

APRIL 1: WTU Licking Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, 469 Forry St., Newark. For more info, call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

APRIL 8: WTU Jackson Bowhunters Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, 1362 Caves Road, Jackson. For more info, call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

APRIL 15: WTU Grand Lakes Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Romer’s Catering, 1100 S. Main St., Celina. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

APRIL 22: WTU Licking Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, 469 Forry St., Newark. For more info, call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

APRIL 28: WTU Tinkers Creek Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., The Venue South – Quality Inn, 4742 Brecksville Road, Richfield. For more info, call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

APRIL 28-29: WTU Buffington Island Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Portland Community Center, 56896 State Route 124, Portland, Ohio. For more info, call Jeremy Hupp, 740-416-5490.

APRIL 29: WTU Western Reserve Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., E.O.U.V. Club, 8636 Pekin Road, Novelty. For more info, call Dave Takacs, 440-335-0183.

SHOWS

MARCH 4: North Coast Fly Fishers Annual Show, Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. Hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call Jim Gavacs, 216-402-8851.

MARCH 17-19: Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus. Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

MARCH 18: Western Reserve chapter of Trout Unlimited annual swap meet, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. For more info, call George Pitre, 330-936-6625.

MARCH 18-19: Ohio Decoy Carvers and Collectors Association and Great Lakes Decoy Association annual show, Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holiday Inn Cleveland South, 6001 Rockside Road, Independence. For more info, call Brad Falkinburg, 440-666-2890.

MARCH 30-APRIL 2: Holy Mackerel Tackle Flea Market, The Lodge of New Russia Township, Oberlin. Visit www.holymackereltackle.com for more information.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

FEB. 28: Rabbit season closes



APRIL 15: Youth spring turkey opens

APRIL 16: Youth spring turkey closes

APRIL 22: South Zone spring turkey opens

APRIL 29: Northeast Zone spring turkey opens

MAY 21: South Zone spring turkey closes

MAY 28: Northeast Zone spring turkey closes

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.