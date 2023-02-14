Hunters in Pennsylvania CWD areas could have more options among processors, taxidermists

Harrisburg — Hunters in Pennsylvania who harvest a deer in a disease management area could have additional options when it comes to available processors and taxidermists.

Currently, hunters are prohibited from moving high-risk parts – including the head and backbone – from any disease management area or CWD established area, both of which are managed to contain the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Also, deer harvested in those areas must be taken to an approved processor or taxidermist within or near the disease management area or CWD established area, or remove the high-risk parts before transporting the meat, antlers and other low-risk parts elsewhere.

Out-of-state hunters are prohibited from bringing any high-risk cervid parts back into Pennsylvania.

During the Jan. 28 quarterly meeting, the Pennsylvania Game Commission board granted preliminary approval for a measure that would allow hunters to take harvested deer out of a disease management area or CWD established area to a processor or taxidermist outside of that area.

Under the proposal, the commission would create a statewide list of cooperating processors and taxidermists, which are approved by the agency and would be able to accept deer from any disease area.

To gain approval, processors and taxidermists would need to submit an application to the Game Commission.

Andrea Korman, supervisor of the agency’s CWD Section, explained that cooperating processors and taxidermists won’t be subject to an inspection, but the approval process addresses the disposal of cervid parts.

Those who apply must provide proof of proper disposal, she said, which includes sending the parts to a commercial landfill.

There are other disposal methods for high-risk parts, Korman noted, such as

chemical or enzyme digestion and incineration at high heat, but they are

expensive and not available commercially.

Dumping or burying high-risk parts are not approved methods of disposal for participating processors and taxidermists.

“The intent of the regulation is to ensure proper disposal of high-risk parts,” she said.

“Hundreds of thousands of deer are harvested each year. Many of them go to a

processor. Processors and taxidermists should be disposing of high risk

parts in a manner that lowers the risk of spreading CWD.”

The new regulation, which needs final approval at the board’s April meeting, would increase options for hunters and convenience.

For a hunter living somewhere else, that might mean making a return trip to

pick up their meat or mount. Under the proposal, they could likely drop

off their deer somewhere closer to home.

In addition to creating a statewide list of cooperating processors and

taxidermists, and authorizing any processor or taxidermist on the list

to accept high-risk deer parts from out of state, the measure

preliminarily approved by the board prohibits placing on the ground any

high-risk parts from deer killed outside of Pennsylvania or within a

disease area.

Currently, there are 148 processors and taxidermists approved to accept deer from

disease areas. There are six disease management areas and one

established across six disease management areas and one established area

(south-central part of the state) approved to accept deer from those areas.

While deer harvested within a disease management area can be taken to an approved

processor outside of that location, any deer taken in an established

area only can be taken to an approved processor or taxidermist outside

of the area if the high-risk parts are removed prior to transport.

High-risk parts contain the highest concentration of CWD prions and pose a risk

of spreading the disease to other deer and elk if exposed.