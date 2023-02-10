Pennsylvania Game Commission should be cautious with pine marten introduction

The species of the American mammal family named weasel includes familiar names such as fisher, wolverine, minks and the American pine marten.

It is the marten that is now of special interest to the people of Pennsylvania because the Game Commission, in July of 2022, instructed its Bureau of Wildlife Management to develop a plan for the reintroduction and management of the animal in the state’s wilds, where it has been absent from the landscape since the beginning of the 1900s.

The pine marten is best described as an agile, short-legged and slender omnivorous mammal with a fluffy tail and sizable claws — a size between those of minks and fishers. Martens are considered to be mostly nocturnal and solitary, and live in the colder parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

At one time ranging across the state’s northern border into central areas of mountains and large forest expansions, trapping, habitat loss and predation by other larger predatory animals led to its disappearance from Pennsylvania.

Its fur is considered of high value, with a high usage by past and present Native American populations for garments that offer excellent protection from extreme cold weather.

I’ve read a sizable 2022 report prepared by Thomas Keller, a commission wildlife biologist, that covers the history, habitat requirements, diet and many other characteristics and details of the pine marten. The report ended with the suggestion the agency should reintroduce this animal back into Pennsylvania. That resulted in a plan for the commission to do so.

Today, the marten would be faced with heavy competition for food sources from Pennsylvania’s other omnivorous animals such as various weasels, minks, foxes, fishers, bobcats and coyotes. Martens’ diet includes mice, voles, various birds — pine martens are tree-climbers — eggs, squirrels, rabbits, rats, fish and chipmunks, along with various fruits and grasses, and even the carrion they may come across.

There is no denying that the pine marten is a small predator that called Pennsylvania home in the past. Personally, I enjoy the efforts made to repair ecosystems that have become degraded and harmed, mainly by repairing habitat and the reintroduction of animals lost within those places.

Yet, I hesitate to support bringing back the marten to the wilds of this state because of the problems that two Pennsylvania game birds seem to be facing today. The ruffed grouse is on the menu of martens, as well as the eggs of that species and the eggs of the wild turkey.

I’m a hunter, and I enjoy the selfish thought of being able to hunt an abundance of these two birds. Currently, their numbers are declining, and I’m unable to understand how bringing back a predator that could further diminish the overall numbers is a good idea.

I fully appreciate the fact that the Game Commission has a difficult job of being the sole protector of a huge number of animal species across the state — and not just game animals. But I would hope the agency considers that Pennsylvania today is not the Pennsylvania at the start of the 20th Century.

Hunting is important to a large number of people living here whose monetary support keeps the commission solvent. And the pine marten just might not fit here at this particular time in our history.