Season-ending tips: measuring your 2022 buck

The 2022 season is just about wrapped up, if not already over for you, and stories have been shared.

When you describe your animal, usually it is a “9-point” or “200 pound, 8-point.”

For those hunters who like to compare their deer to those in the magazines or papers, there is another way of describing it, such as a “145-inch, 9-point.” This form of measure is usually a little more representative of the size of the animal.

First, there are multiple organizations that have deer scoring programs, but the most popular are Boone & Crocket, Pope & Young, and Buckmaster. All of them are similar, and only differ in their end number.

Some organizations value symmetry while others like total inches of antler. Categories usually are separated into “typical” or “non-typical,” with symmetry between the two sides of the animal having value. All systems have their strengths and weaknesses, but overall, they all help to give a better feel for the size of the antlers.

Before I continue, remember, antler size should never be a competition. Taking an animal is a gift, and we should never lose the appreciation for the life taken in these pursuits. It is OK to hope to eclipse the Pope & Young or Boone & Crockett all-time lists, but degrading or shaming another hunter based on their score should never be tolerated.

Overall, the organizations have similar basics. First, the harvest must have been in fair chase conditions and in compliance with all applicable laws. Certain organizations only cater to certain harvest methods. For example, the Pope & Young Club is for archers only. This does not include crossbows. Also, the harvest needs to wait a period of time before being measured, usually 60 days. During that time, the antlers cannot be manipulated with humidity, stretching or anything else that would exaggerate its natural setting.

Next, you need to determine the number of scorable points on the deer. Growing up I always was told, “if you can put a ring on it, it counts.” Unfortunately for nearly all scoring systems, the point must be at least an inch long to count. But as I said earlier, how you want to describe your trophy is really up to you, but for comparisons, it is better to use a standard system. Once you have the scoring sheet, you can start the process of measuring. A good metal measuring tape and light wire make it much easier for an accurate score. Most scoring organizations have their official tools available for purchase, which will help with your accuracy.

If you do not have the official paperwork to help guide you through the process, here is a quick method you can do on a scrap of paper. First, measure the inside spread of the antlers. This is generally the widest point inside of the two beams. These measures are typically 15-19 inches unless you have a very large or very narrow animal. Next measure the lengths of the main beams. Start at the burr on the bases and wrap around the outside of the beam. You want to follow the middle of the beam all the way to the tip. These measures can be anywhere from 20 to 28 inches, depending on the size of your animal. Once the beams are complete, you will start with the points. Each point goes from the tip down to where it meets the beam, and you will measure down the centerline of the point. An easy way to estimate where that is, is to run a string across the beam on either side of the point. It should give you a good, level spot, where that transition begins.

Again, this is for your information, so if its not perfect, it is not a big deal. Usually, you will find yourself agonizing over an 1⁄8 of an inch.

Finally, you need to measure the mass of the antlers. This is the circumference around the narrowest point between the base and first point, first point to second point, and so forth. There are four measurements on each beam. If you only have 3 points on an antler, then the last measure is at the midpoint of the final point and the beam end. At this point you can add up those measurements for an estimate. For a net score, which deducts differences in symmetry, you then subtract the differences between the two sides.

For me, I prefer total inch scores because I like the uniqueness of each animal and do not care to deduct for that. A good way to practice measuring is to do it on shed antlers. Just like scoring harvestable deer, it gives you a nice way to communicate size of the antlers you found and give you an excuse to talk more about deer.

