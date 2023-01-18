Bigfoot here at home in New York?

In my 74 years of life, much of which time has been spent in the outdoors of the Empire State, I have observed many species of wildlife. One species that I have not yet come across in the wild is the legendary Sasquatch, or Bigfoot.

Al Santariga, of LaGrange, in Dutchess County, however, claims to have seen a Sasquatch several times, and says he interacts regularly with a clan of these “large, bipedal humanoids,” as he describes them, in his home county. His first sighting of such a being was in Florida when he was 12 years old.

“It was a large primate, about 9 feet tall and around 1,000 pounds, with a conical head,” Santariga recalls. “It was walking through the front yard.”

Many Floridians, through the years, have reported sightings of such skunk apes.

The retired postal worker’s business card now reads, “Paranormal Researcher.” Santariga defines that occupation as an investigator of anything not normal to our society. His affiliations as such include being the founder of the Bronxville (Westchester County) Paranormal Society and the director of the New York State Sasquatch Organization, the New York State Dogman Project and the New York State UFO Project.

More familiar to you might be two other organizations to which he says he belongs: the National Rifle Association and the New York State Firearms Association.

Santariga claims to have seen a half-dozen Sasquatch in several locations in the lower Hudson Valley.

“One day I was stuck in traffic on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County,” he says, “and I looked up at the powerline marking the northern border of the vast Fahnestock State Park, and there was a Sasquatch, sitting on a large rock and sunning himself. His dark fur glistened.”

Santariga says sightings have been reported in large public parks and wildlife management areas in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess County, as well as in the Catskills and Adirondack Parks.

“Conductors on trains that go up and down along the East bank of the Hudson River have also filed reported sightings,” he says.

For Santariga, the most dependable site for finding evidence of the existence of what is to many a mythical creature is a high meadow in Dutchess County about four miles from the closest road.

“In October, I will go to that area, where I am dealing with a specific clan,” he says. “I will leave gifts for them – trinkets, squeaky toys, marbles. The Sasquatch are curious and will take them. In return, they leave crystal stones and little stick or stone figurines.”

Santariga refers to this location as a sacred site, where Sasquatch have marked the spot with cairns – piles of stones. In fact, he associates the presence of Sasquatch with bent trees, unusual rock piles and apparent shelters of branches. Others might explain these observations as acts of nature or of farmers of generations past.

So, what might a Sasquatch look like?

According to Santariga, they are 7 to 12 feet tall bipeds, with black or cinnamon hair, although he has seen one that is almost white. Sasquatch sightings have been reported all over the country and other parts of the world. The Yeti, or abominable snowman of the Himalayas, has long been rumored to exist.

“As for appearance, Sasquatch people are like humans, the same yet different, as people from around the world differ in skin color, height and other physical traits,” he says.

The goal of the New York State Sasquatch Organization is to prove that Sasquatch are real and to create a rapport with the creatures.

Today, Santariga says the clan tolerates him. He explains that when they want him to leave, he knows. They may throw rocks, break branches or shake a tree violently.

“I’d like to have a relationship with them the way Jane Goodall had with chimpanzees and Dian Fossey had with mountain gorillas,” he says.

Mountain gorillas befuddled zoologists for years, and it wasn’t until as recently as 1967 that the species was given proper taxonomic recognition. Perhaps someday Santariga’s claims of the Sasquatch’s existence will be validated. He has a couple of photos that he claims show the humanoid, but those images are disputable.

If you ever find yourself sighting such an animal, Santariga offers advice, similar to what is advised in a bear confrontation.

“Do not run. Stand still. Back away.”

Santariga doesn’t believe these creatures are killers.

“They wish to live anonymously. That’s how they exist,” he says.

What if a hunter sees one?

In some locations, including Washington State and Whitehall, N.Y., where the Sasquatch is the town’s official animal, Sasquatch are protected by law.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has another take:

“DEC does not recognize the occurrence of sasquatch in the state, or as an animal in existence in nature. Therefore, it is not addressed directly in New York State hunting regulations.”

Personally, I am not a believer – or disbeliever. What about you?

