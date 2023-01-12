Illinois turkey hunters continue stance of ‘keep on, keepin’ on’

One out of five – that’s roughly how many of the 52,358 permitted turkey hunters actually bagged a bird last spring.

A whopping (or not) 20%.

Is that good? Is that bad? To be honest, I don’t know. Like everything else in the world, it probably depends on who you ask.

Besides, those figures I just quoted are a bit fuzzy. DNR actually distributed 76,639 permits for the Spring 2022 turkey season, but the agency does not count landowner permits – it handed out 24,335 – when it gets all nerdy and calculates hunter success ratios.

Why not?

Once again, I don’t know.

THERE ARE A LOT OF PUZZLING THINGS about the Illinois spring turkey season – mostly puzzling to turkey hunters up and down the state. The most common question I get this time of year, as DNR permit lotteries roll on and hunters begin preparing for the first week of April, is “Why are we still using the same season structure?”

For many years, and up until the past few, DNR kept turkey hunters guessing each year as it considered whether or not to push season dates forward or backward, and potentially even move away from the long-time structure of five, one-week seasons starting in early April and ending in early May.

Nothing ever happened. The season structure has remained.

Nobody has complained. At least not too loudly.

IN A HUNTER SURVEY A FEW YEARS AGO, the Illinois Natural History Survey asked turkey hunters for their opinions on the season. INHS even gave hunters four hypothetical scenarios to mull over.

• The first scenario asked respondents whether they would prefer “a single continuous 3-week season, in which all spring turkey hunters hunt throughout the same season” or “a spring season divided into 5 segments. Hunters would be able to obtain permits to hunt in up to 3 segments.”

Most hunters (64%) preferred dividing the spring season into 5 segments, compared to a single continuous 3-week season.

• The second scenario compared “spring turkey permits that are valid statewide without a quota” to “spring turkey permits that are county-specific with a quota to limit hunter density.”

Over three-quarters (77%) of hunters preferred permits that are county-specific with a quota.

• The third scenario offered a limit of one spring turkey permit per year that are valid statewide for the entire spring turkey season or a situation where hunters can receive up to 3 spring turkey permits during a season divided into 5 segments and permits are county-specific.

Most respondents (63%) preferred receiving up to 3 permits during a season divided into 5 segments.

• The last scenario proposed “each spring turkey permit is valid for a large area (statewide or multiple counties) during a single season segment (5 to 8 days)” or “each spring turkey permit is valid for a wide time frame (2 to 3 weeks) and a single county or public site.”

Most hunters (67%) preferred permits that are valid for a wide time frame.

ralph@outdoornews.com