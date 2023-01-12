Channel catfish through ice a treat for Pistakee anglers in Illinois

Regulars at Pistakee Lake were waiting on winter.

It arrived in a frigid – but freezing – mood in late December.

Then it began to fade with warmer temperatures and even some rain.

“It’ll come – it always does,” Louis Paschal, one of the regulars, said on New Year’s Day.

“I’m geared up for ice fishing, but if the ice is sloppy or there’s open water, that’s what we’ll do (wait).”

One of the largest bodies of water on the Fox Chain, encompassing 1,700 acres, Pistakee has historically been a wintertime favorite for anglers.

Pistakee Bay is one of the few deep spots on the south end of the collection of lakes. The depth here provides a huge wintering pool for multiple species of fish – it is often referred to as a “community hole.”

As for the Chain as a whole, a variety of fish await anglers, including northern pike, muskies, largemouth and white bass, crappies, bluegills, channel cats, bullheads, carp, and yellow perch.

The southernmost lake on the Chain, Pistakee lies on the border of McHenry and Lake counties. Good walleye, white bass and channel catfish populations are found in Pistakee.

Though the lake averages about six feet in most areas, Pistakee Bay drops off to a depth of more than 30 feet. Meyers Bay is another good fishing area, as is Redhead Lake, a small lake connected to Pistakee via a channel.

Nippersink and Fox lakes to the north often are considered one and the same since they join. Nippersink contains 420 acres and is a connecting body of water between Fox, Grass, and Pistakee. Thanks to careful fisheries management, the Fox Chain continues to be an extremely productive fishery, with every indication this trend will continue.

Here are some notes from DNR’s most recent survey of the Chain:

• Bluegills. In 2021, 55% of the bluegill collected were longer than 6 inches. Fish ranged from 1.2 to 8.7 inches and topped the scale at 0.47 pounds; 25% of the bluegill collected were over 7 inches long and 3.3% exceeded 8 inches.

• Crappies. Both black crappie and white crappie catches increased since 2015 but fish measured about the same, between 2 inches and 18 inches long and weighed up to 2.1 pounds; 43% of black crappie and 61% of white crappie exceeded 9 inches, and 1.3% of black crappie and 21% of white crappie exceeded 11 inches.

• Largemouth bass. In 2021, bass were collected at a rate of 41.2 fish/per hour, slightly above the long-term average of 21.8 fish/hr. Fish measured from 2½ to 20 inches long and weighed up to 4.4 pounds; 50% of the bass collected were over 12 inches long and sexually mature, 24% exceeded 14 inches (legal size), 17% were over 15 inches, 10% were over 16 inches long, and 1% were over 18 inches.

• Channel catfish. This species is maintained through natural reproduction and are common in river systems. Since the Chain is part of a river system, these fish are a significant predator, relatively abundant and caught by a lot of fishermen. Channel catfish ranged in size from 10 to 28 inches long and weighed up to 9½ pounds. In 2021, 72% of the channel catfish collected exceeded 18 inches in length, 39% were over 22 inches long and 16% were over 24 inches long.

• Walleyes. The Chain is a brood source for the State Hatchery System, so it is managed to produce large walleyes.

During the 2021 surveys, waleyes were collected at a rate of 13.3 fish per hour, compared to 19 fish/hour in 2017 and 16 fish/hour in 2015. Fish ranged from 7 to 27 inches long and weighed up to 7½ pounds.

As for anglers, the Chain sees more year-round angling pres-sure than just about anywhere else in the Midwest. Composed of nine major lakes interconnected by channels, the Fox Chain O’ Lakes is located 50 miles northwest of Chicago off Illinois Route 173 and U.S. Route 12 near the cities of Antioch, Fox Lake, and McHenry.

Pistakee has a well-deserved reputation for giving up catfish through the ice, with red worms being the bait of choice. New technology found in equipment like underwater viewing cameras reveal that catfish are not necessarily the bottom-feeding critters we’ve come to know and love during open-water times. Catfish often suspend in the water column under the ice, creating a situation that may be unique to Illinois.

Most anglers use tip-ups this time of year to target walleyes, pike and bass. Most northern pike in Pistakee and the Chain range between 24 and 30 inches long.

Pistakee Lake

Nearest town ……….Fox Lake

Surface area …….. 1,700 acres

Shoreline ………………11 miles

Max. depth ……………..31 feet

Primary species present:

Bluegills, largemouth bass, channel catfish, crappies, flathead catfish, sunfish, walleyes, muskies, white bass, northern pike, yellow perch, carp.

Lake information:

847-587-5512