Pro Tip of the Week: Cribs can lead to strong ice fishing

As the ice season rolls on, lake vegetation beds once alive are now mostly brown and down.

When this happens, the fish in the water body don’t have as much desire to stay in a weedbed area. The point is, weedbeds aren’t always the top target areas.

This is the time of year when fish will seek cover other than weedbeds, and this is when cribs are areas you must know about and must target.

Cribs are wooden structures sunken and filled with brush by angling clubs to provide fish habitat, If the lake you’re fishing has cribs, you need to know it, because they can be dynamite for fishing.

The issue with cribs is that they’re placed by people, so it’s hard to predict where they are. In other words, they’re hard to find, especially when you’re on the ice.

Do your homework and find out via an internet search where the cribs are. Lakes with cribs are better fished in a find-and-sit rather than run-and-gun style.

Also imagine where your lure is situated – on which area of the crib – because, sometimes, fish prefer it on the crib base near the water bottom.

Gierke is a veteran guide on the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers. He can be reached on his website at www.croixsippi.com

Charlie “Turk” Gierke

Years of guiding experience: 24

Favorite body of water: St. Croix River