Count on these early-ice hot spots in Michigan

Come January, about all Michigan’s army of ice-fishing fanatics can do is nervously wring their hands and pray that cold weather will lock up their favorite lake with a thick covering of ice.

Some years their prayers are answered. Other years all they can do is sit idly by and wait. Last year was one of the latter. It was nearly February before many Michigan lakes had enough safe ice on them to fish.

Some anglers in southern Michigan never did get any ice fishing in. Chances are, global warming or not, this year will be different. Seems like no two Michigan winters are ever alike anymore. The cold weather arrived in late December 2022, and – with any luck – by the time you read this there will be solid ice.

Look for these venues to provide some outstanding early season ice-fishing opportunities.

Saginaw Bay

It takes some sustained cold for good ice to form on Saginaw Bay in the deeper water where the majority of walleyes reside during the winter. Many years it’s mid-January before safe ice forms. Other years it never forms. But you can count on an outstanding yellow perch fishery in the shallows by late December even when we’re only having a modest winter.

“Usually by Christmas there’s enough ice to get out after the perch,” said guide Andrew Hendrickson of North Star Fishing Adventurers. “As the lake cools in the fall perch move into the cuts, bays, and marinas to chase shiners. They’re still there once safe ice forms.”

The perch can be in as little as a couple feet of water so be prepared to be quiet.

First ice is typically crystal clear so it’s exciting to be able to site-fish for the perch, but it also makes them very spooky.

Avoid any sudden movement or commotion on the ice, leave ice in the hole to block the sunlight, and find a patch of snow to sit on if you can. The perch are constantly on the move chasing schools of shiners so you need to be as mobile as possible while considering the ice conditions. Or sit tight and hope the perch come to you.

Road ends, DNR access sites, and marinas provide good access to the bay all the way from Standish on the west shore to Wildfowl Bay on the east. The shallower east side of the Bay tends to freeze up first.

For information on amenities, accommodations and tackle stores contact GO Great Lakes Bay at www.gogreat.com or call (800) 444-9979.

Cadillac and Mitchell

Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell are relatively shallow so they chill quickly. Consequently, Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell are two of the first lakes in the Lower Peninsula to have safe ice.

Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell are great places to hedge your ice fishing bet.

The lakes are located right across M-55/115 from each other allowing easy access to either lake. Each has its own special brand of ice fishing though.

Lake Mitchell is home to lots of northerns. Lake Cadillac has fewer pike than Lake Mitchell, but they tend to run a little larger. Both lakes have some really nice bluegills in them, but Lake Mitchell might get the vote for numbers. Lake Cadillac has more yellow perch. Lake Mitchell has more crappies. How can you go wrong?

At 1,150 acres Lake Mitchell serves up nice catches of win ter bluegills for those in the know. Off the mouths of Big and Little coves are known hotspots. But the lake is fairly shallow and weedy so panfish can be found throughout the water column.

Ice anglers should work the water column from top to bottom and vice versa, and drill lots of holes, too. Cover plenty of ground. When you find some hot holes revisit them periodically and you can end up with a nice bucket full of ’gills and sunfish.

Crappies will be found in the weeds too and often can be caught right under the ice towards dark. Specks topping 12 inches don’t raise any eyebrows from Lake Mitchell regulars. Often the crappies can be taken on larva because of their propensity to feed on aquatic insects in Mitchell.

At 2,580 acres Lake Cadillac produces similar fishing for bluegills as Mitchell, but also gives up some excellent catches of perch. The perch tend to hang in the deeper holes near the center and east end of the lake.

Most of the perch will run 8 to 10 inches, but 12-inch jumbos aren’t uncommon.

Walleyes can be found along a drop-off that runs from 5 to 20 feet deep along on the south side of Lake Cadillac.

Walleyes can be caught jigging with Swedish pimples or with tip-ups and shiners. There are times when staying after dark can pay big dividends. Most of the ’eyes will be 16 to 18 inches long, but 5-pounders relatively are common.

For information on amenities, accommodations and tackle shops in the Cadillac area contact the Cadillac Michigan Area Visitors Bureau at (231) 775-0657 or cadillacmichigan.com.



Houghton Lake

Houghton Lake is shallow, like lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, and they all freeze about the same time. Early ice offers some of the best fishing of the season. You can usually count on getting on the ice on Houghton Lake by Christmas.

East Bay is popular with first-ice anglers. The bay features some of the most prominent structure on the lake and access is easy.

Panfish are the first-ice target of most anglers, but plenty of pike and walleye cruise the weed edges there, too. Look to the structure right off Johnson’s Point to hold schools of very respectable specks and hand-sized ’gills.

You’ll find plenty of walleyes near the Middle Grounds in 9 to 17 feet of water where weed edges meet subtle contours.

Right off the south side of the lake in a place called the Little Rounds. It’s another prime early-ice location. Jiggin’ spoons and lively shiners on lightly set tip-ups filled with light line fool plenty of ’eyes and other bonus species like pike.

Even though Houghton Lake would seem to be shallow and featureless that’s not true. Look at a contour map of the lake and you’ll see it’s not flat. Fish-holding structure is just not as obvious as many other inland lakes.

For tackle, bait, and fishing reports contact Lyman’s On The Lake (989) 422-3231; www.lymansonthelake.com/