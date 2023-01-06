Muskellunge have made Roosevelt a ‘destination’ lake in Minnesota

With its sharp shoreline breaks, incredibly deep water, and long, narrow shape, Roosevelt Lake in Outing is a unique system, especially in this part of the state.

The lake has a reputation for kicking out large walleyes – not huge numbers, but big fish. There’s also a short history of lake trout in Roosevelt, which last were stocked in 2006, although they never really thrived in the system.

Currently, the lake trout are gone and Roosevelt still holds big walleyes.

During the past decade or so, Roosevelt’s fishing options have changed, with muskies, crappies, and bass now getting the most attention from anglers.

Muskies were introduced in Roosevelt in 2011 and continue to be stocked during even-numbered years. The process has a built a solid muskie population, and they seem to grow relatively fast, now providing a viable muskie-fishing option in the area.

“It’s definitely shifted more toward muskies, and people are starting to catch some bigger fish,” said Carl Mills, DNR Fisheries specialist in Brainerd. “It’s really the only option locally, so you now see more guys out there throwing (lures) for muskies.”

In the spring of 2021, the DNR conducted a targeted muskie assessment on Roosevelt, during which 11 muskies from 35 to 51 inches in length were captured. A similar survey took place this past May, and 21 muskies were sampled, ranging from 10 to 50 inches in length.

Muskies in the 40-inch class, along with a few larger specimens, can now be expected to be caught. In a relatively short amount of time, anglers have gained a new muskie destination in Cass County.

“The majority of the fish we saw were between 35 and 44 inches, and that’s when people start targeting them,” Mills said. “It has become an increasingly popular (muskie-fishing) opportunity.”

Crappies are the dominant species on the panfish front and seem to be in good shape right now regarding both numbers and size. Roosevelt also holds bluegills, but fish over 7 inches are pretty limited.

During the 2021 survey, crappies were caught in their highest numbers to date, at over six fish per gill net. That might not seem like a high number, but if that many crappies are showing up in summer sampling nets, it’s a pretty good indication that there’s a fine population in the lake.

“I’d say it’s a decent crappie population, and it has fish over 10 inches long,” Mills said. “They averaged 9 inches in 2021, and 83% of the fish measured were 8 inches or larger.”

Not necessarily known locally as a destination bass lake, Roosevelt does hold both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Its largemouths are more numerous, but its smallies tend to run a bit larger.

The DNR last electrofished Roosevelt in 2018, averaging 50 largemouth and 5 smallmouth bass per hour. The average length of largemouths was just shy of 13 inches, while smallmouths averaged 16 inches in length.

Walleye fingerlings are stocked every other year in the lake, but have never

really developed much in the way of numbers. Gill nets averaged fewer

than two fish per set in 2021, which was actually up from less than one fish in 2018.

Roosevelt’s walleyes sampled both years averaged over 18 inches in length, and fish over 28 inches showed up in both surveys.

“Our (management) goal is to see four walleyes per net; that’s never been reached,” Mills said.

Deep, cool water, and forage in the way of tullibees allow the lake to grow

big pike as well. Their numbers are also minimal – fewer than three per

net – although almost 40% of the pike sampled were above the 22- to

26-inch protected slot.

Roosevelt Lake

Nearest town……………..Outing

Surface area …………. 1,510 acres

Maximum depth ……… 129 feet

Shore length ……………. 19 miles

Water clarity ……………… 10 feet

AIS present ……………..Eurasian

watermilfoil

Fish species present:

Muskie, black crappie, bluegill, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, northern pike, pumpkinseed, hybrid sunfish, bullhead, yellow perch, rock bass, tullibee (cisco), white sucker, greater redhorse, shorthead redhorse, bowfin (dogfish).

For information:

DNR area fisheries office (218) 203-4301, the DNR website http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/lakefind