Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 21, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, while patrolling along Marquette Road between Spring Valley and DePue, noticed two vehicles parked along the roadway near Minnie Property. CPO Wagner walked the property and found multiple individuals grilling and fishing along the river. CPO Wagner advised the individuals they were on private property and needed permission to be there. While checking the fisherman, two individuals were found to be fishing without licenses. Both individuals were cited for the violation and the group left the property without incident.

In Winnebago County, CPO Swanson cited a Durand man for pollution of a waterway after unlawfully dumping into Otter Creek.

In Winnebago County, CPO Swanson responded to Pearl Lake in South Beloit for a report of a possible drowning. After arrival, it was determined two scuba divers became separated. The diver thought to be missing was found by a kayaker unharmed.

In Winnebago County, CPO Leannah issued several traffic citations and warnings. CPO Leannah cited two fishermen for the pollution of a waterway at the Rockton Dam. CPO Leannah issued a citation to a kayaker for no life jacket on the Rock River.

In Winnebago County, CPO Swanson made contact with a man who was unlawfully swimming and failed to have a PFD (personal flotation device) on his paddle board at Pierce Lake in Rock Cut State Park. The Rockford man was issued a citation and warning.

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch investigated a theft/burglary to motor vehicle that occurred at Rock Cut State Park. Credit cards and cash were stolen. Investigation is pending.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson was conducting boating safety and registration compliance checks at Canton Lake Park. CPO Thompson observed a watercraft operating near the secondary boat ramp at Canton Lake and conducted a stop for a boating safety inspection. During the encounter, CPO Thompson noted several equipment violations. In addition, CPO Thompson identified the operator of the boat had an active warrant for his arrest in Fulton County. As a result, the man was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail to post cash bail. Written warnings were issued for the boating equipment violations.

In Woodford County, CPO Reid was traveling to Springfield on I-39 when a vehicle passed him going 102 mph in a 70 mph zone in Woodford County. CPO Reid initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the driver for aggravated speeding.

In Lasalle County, CPO Kaufman assisted Oglesby and Utica fire departments in locating an individual suffering from a heat-related injury at Matthiessen State Park Vermilion River area. CPO Kaufman located the man on a rarely used trail. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Scheiber

In Lake County, CPO Kelley and intern Bednarski responded to a complaint of a camper being bitten by a dog in the Illinois Beach State Park campground. A report was taken and a citation was issued for leaving pets unattended in the campground.

In Kankakee County, CPO Honiotes responded to the report of a jet ski beached on a sandbar and wedged next to a tree in the Kankakee River, Kankakee County. Upon arriving, it was determined that the jet ski had likely broken free from a dock, as evident by the two loose ropes and two bumpers still attached to the craft. Attempts were made to identify and notify the owner, which was complicated by the fact that the jet ski’s registration was not current. Further investigation is pending.

In Will County, while conducting recreational boat enforcement on a river in southern Will County, CPO Prasun encountered a boat being operated by an 18-year-old who had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The only passenger also was 18 years old and also had been consuming alcoholic beverages. Upon conducting a boat inspection, it was also determined the boat did not have its battery terminals shielded, there was no sounding device, and there was no safety cut-off lanyard or a certificate of number on board. The two occupants were arrested for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and released to a sober adult. The operator was also issued a written warning for the boating violations.

In Cook County, CPO Hopper, Vik, and Longley patrolled during the Chicago Boat Scene party. The team and CPD extracted a female injured by a propeller, gave first aid, and transported her to an ambulance. The female was released later that day. Shortly after, they assisted two females on a sinking jet ski, and responded to a near drowning. CPO Hopper made one operation under the influence of alcohol arrest. CPO Hopper issued one citation for operation in a restricted area.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta received a complaint regarding someone unlawfully trapping wildlife. CPO Kusta went to the residence and observed a live cage trap set on the side of the residence. CPO Kusta made contact with the homeowner who advised he was trying to catch an opossum because he did not want his dog to hurt it if it went in the yard. The homeowner showed CPO Kusta the wildlife on his security cameras. CPO Kusta educated the homeowner on the correct way to go about trapping and getting a nuisance wildlife permit. The homeowner was issued a written warning and the trap was removed.

In Lake County, CPO Kelley assisted an individual with a boat registration inspection. The man had ordered a boat from an online retailer and could not locate a HIN on the watercraft. CPO Kelley was able to help the individual find the HIN in his paperwork so that he could register his boat.

In McHenry County, CPO Kelley responded to a report of an injured bicyclist at Moraine Hills State Park. After searching for the individual, CPO Kelley was notified the person was located by park staff and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Douglas County, CPO Moody assisted the fisheries biologist in investigating a fish kill that spanned 6 to 7 miles on the Kaskaskia River in Douglas county. It appears low oxygen levels in the river caused the event.

In DeWitt County, CPO Z. Williams and Sgt. Graden received a call from a boat passenger on Clinton Lake who suffered a broken leg. CPOs and EMS met the boat at the Clinton Lake Marina. As the injured passenger was being treated by EMS, CPO Z. Williams conducted a brief investigation into the injury. The injured passenger was being towed on a wakeboard near the hot water ditch. The injured passenger attempted to lift their legs to get on top of the water and this caused the injured passenger to get pulled down by the water and folded in half. The injured passenger was transported to a local hospital in Bloomington and it was determined the passenger suffered a fractured femur due to the boating incident.

In DeWitt County, CPO Reeves located a sexual predator at Clinton Lake Beach. The person was prohibited from entering a state recreational area due to their status as a sexual predator that is required to register. The subject was asked to leave the beach and removed from the Clinton Lake State Recreational Area.

In DeWitt County, CPO Reeves conducted a traffic stop at Clinton Lake State Recreational Area. During the stop, it was learned the female driver had an active warrant for her arrest out of Macon County. At the request of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, the Decatur area woman was issued a notice to appear in court for the violation of bail bond.

In DeWitt County, CPO Workman responded to a complaint of a boat creating a wake in a no wake area at Clinton Lake. CPO Workman located the boat, performed a boat safety inspection, and interviewed the subject about his no wake violation. The subject admitted to the violation. CPO Workman issued one citation and two warnings to the individual.

In DeWitt County, Captain Williamson, CPO Reeves, and CPO Workman responded to a call of a suicidal subject who was threatening his own life, along with others, at Clinton Lake Beach. CPO Reeves was the first responder and spoke with the subject. He was not armed and was transported to a nearby hospital for a psychological evaluation.

In McLean County, CPO Z. Williams responded to a report of a camper that hit and heavily damaged an electrical box at Moraine View State Park. CPO Z. Williams arrived and found out a son, who had a learner’s permit, was assisting his father with their camper. The son was driving as the dad removed the rear chalks from the tires of the camper for departure. The son believed he put the vehicle in park but found out the vehicle was in reverse. The vehicle and camper jackknifed causing damage to the vehicle. The vehicle also ran over the nearby electrical box at the campsite during the incident. CPO Z. Williams filled out a traffic crash report.

In Moultrie County, CPOs Mieure and Viverito conducted a boat patrol on Lake Shelbyville, one subject was arrested for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and five written warnings were issued for boat equipment violations.

In Moultrie County, CPO Mieure and CPO Viverito were patrolling lake Shelbyville when they observed a man operating a pontoon boat the man stood up and the CPOs noticed he was naked. An investigation ensued which led to the arrest of the man for operating under the influence of alcohol with a BAC over .080.

In Shelby County, CPO Mieure issued one written warning to a subject for having his dog on Wolf Creek State Park beach, which is posted with no pets signs.

South Zone – Capt. Mark Folden

In Madison County, CPO Ray enforced sport fishing regulations at Horseshoe Lake State Park. Several subjects were fishing without a license and one individual was notified snagging fish in the park was unlawful.

In Randolph County, CPO Wolf handled a golf cart crash during the ATA Grand American trapshooting championships. One driver was arrested due to having a suspended driver’s license and no valid insurance. No injuries were reported.

In St. Clair County, CPO Ray, CPO Schachner, and CPO Binsbacher responded to a single watercraft accident on the Kaskaskia River. A 1968 Glastron watercraft with a fiberglass haul left the river and entered the woods. The watercraft was stopped by two small trees embedded 2 feet into the bow. The operator was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams was contacted by a subject who wanted to self-report the take of an 8-point buck over corn from 2020. The subject met at the Region Office, surrendered the deer mount, and was issued a written warning for the unlawful take and possession of the white-tailed deer.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson concluded an extensive investigation with the assistance of Georgia Fish and Wildlife. Three Georgia residents were charged with a total of 11 charges including unlawful take of whitetail bucks, unlawful possession of illegally taken whitetail bucks, unlawful over the limit of whitetail bucks, and failure to tag deer immediately upon harvest, and failure to report deer harvest.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle crash into the water near Zeigler. DNR’s remote side scan sonar boat was utilized to search for additional victims prior to a debris recovery by divers. No additional victims were located.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan made contact with two males unlawfully camping at Ten Mile Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area. The two were homeless and had been camping on the site for two weeks. The two were directed to clean up an excessive amount of trash from their stay. They were also told no more camping. CPO Jourdan provided the address to the local homeless shelter and other businesses that provided inexpensive housing. Both had jobs and one had a truck for transportation. No enforcement action was taken.

In Perry County, CPO Williams was contacted by a subject who wanted to self-report the unlawful take of a raccoon during the month of July. The subject met CPO Williams at the Region 5 Office, provided details of the unlawful activity, and was issued a citation for unlawful take of a protected species, and several written warnings.

In Crawford County, CPO Willand was on routine marked patrol when he observed a vehicle slowing to a stop in the westbound lane of traffic of IL RT. 33. CPO Willand observed the vehicle come to a complete stop, drive off again, then stop and abruptly pull to the side of the road. Upon activating his emergency lights, the passenger of the vehicle opened the door and began exiting the vehicle. CPO Willand met the male individual on the passenger side of the vehicle. At this time the female driver frantically exited the vehicle and began screaming for help. The female driver then ran into the westbound lane of traffic. While CPO Willand attempted to gain control of the female subject and get her to a safe area, the male subject fled the scene into a wooded area. It was discovered the male subject was currently on parole and had battered the woman. CPO Willand was able to determine who the male individual was and requested help from multiple agencies. CPO Willand contacted an ambulance to treat the female and followed up with the female at the local hospital. Robinson Police Department is currently handling the investigation into the domestic battery.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson conducted a timber truck inspection on a pick-up truck hauling logs on a flatbed trailer. The driver was unable to provide any proof of ownership. Wilkinson was able to determine the point of origin and destination.

In Monroe County, CPO Sievers received a complaint that people were trespassing at Illinois Caverns. While CPO Sievers was en route, a Monroe County Deputy detained the subjects. Three citations and two written warnings were issued.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers arrested a boat operator for not displaying the boat’s navigational lights after sunset and for being under the influence of alcohol. The boat operator’s BAC was twice the legal limit.

In St. Clair County, CPO Wichern cited two fishermen on the Kaskaskia River near Fayetteville for using unmarked trotlines to catch catfish.

In Saline County, CPO Wilkinson patrolled common fishing areas. One fisherman was found fishing without a license. It was also determined he had several arrest warrants for drug offenses. The individual was arrested and issued a citation for fishing without a license.

In Lawrence County, CPO Roundcount and CPO D. Taylor were on a patrol in Red Hills State Park. Several people were observed fishing from a distance. CPO Roundcount approached a male sitting behind a female fishing. While CPO Roundcount was within arms reach of the male, the male started smoking THC wax from a glass pipe. The male was arrested for unlawful use of cannabis (THC wax) in a public place.