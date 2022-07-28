New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 29, 2022

Fawn in Distress

(Erie County)

On June 12, ECO Mathis responded to reports of two fawns attempting to cross Route 5 in the town of Hamburg after a doe was struck and killed on this busy road. Officer Mathis and a Good Samaritan tried to catch the fawns without success. After several attempts over the next few days, ECO Mathis secured one of the malnourished fawns behind a nearby residence and transported it to a local wildlife rehabilitator.

Injured fisherman

(Ulster County)

On June 8, ECO Johnson responded to a 911 call for an injured person along the rocks of Rondout Creek in Marbletown. The man had fallen on some rocks while fishing along the shoreline of the creek. ECO Johnson, along with Officers from New York State Police, Ulster County Sherriff’s Office, Rosendale Police Department, and High Falls Fire Department, carried the injured angler to a waiting ambulance where he was evaluated.

Busy Day for ECOs on the Atlantic Ocean (New York County)

The morning of June 25 began with ECOs Milliron, McCarthy, and Lieutenant Unger conducting checks of anglers in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), targeting highly migratory species such as shark and tuna. The Officers spotted a small humpback whale feeding on a large school of bunker approximately four miles south of Rockaway Beach. To protect the whale, the Officers advised boaters in the area to keep their distance and monitored the area to ensure boaters complied. In the early afternoon, ECOs assisted the U.S. Coast Guard with the ‘Jet Ski Invasion 2022’ event on the East River near Randall’s Island. Hundreds of jet skiers traversed the East and Harlem rivers throughout the day. During the patrol, ECOs responded to a distress call of a small vessel with three people on board that went aground off Rikers Island. No one was injured and the New York Police Department ferried the group to shore.

Community Public Services Celebration (Clinton County)

On June 23, ECOs Nicols and Lacroix and Lieutenant Younglove conducted outreach at the Plattsburgh Community Oriented Public Services Celebration (C.O.P.S.) hosted by the Plattsburgh Police Department and Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan. The event, attended by approximately 300 people, connects Law Enforcement Officers to the communities they serve and features free giveaways, local food trucks, and music.

Band in the Bay on Great Sacandaga Lake (Fulton County)

On July 3, ECOs Manns, Klein, and Shaw patrolled the Great Sacandaga Lake for the annual ‘Band in the Bay’ event. Each year, hundreds of vessels anchor and enjoy live music during the afternoon. This year, New York State Police, Fulton, Saratoga, and Montgomery County Sherriff’s Offices, Fulton County Emergency Management, and local EMS and fire departments joined ECOs in patrolling the event. The Officers continuously moved throughout the lake to ensure public safety. There were no significant incidents during the event and everyone enjoyed a beautiful day on the water.

Special Fishing Event for Special Kids (Long Island Sound)

On June 29, ECOs held a special fishing event for young children new to angling. ECOs DeRose, Macropoulos, and Cacciola took a group of 15 children from Little Flower Children Services fishing on the Long Island Sound onboard the Osprey, a private charter boat donated for the occasion and captained by April Peterson. I Fish NY staff joined DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement assisting and educating the kids as they caught porgy. The trip was organized and funded by DEC and I Fish NY, the New York State Conservation Officers Association, and donations by Costco, BJ Wholesale, Sun Screen, and the Cancer Services of Northwell Health, which donated reusable water bottles.

Aerial Wildfire Suppression Training (Orange County)

On June 30, Forest Rangers from DEC’s Region 3 participated in helicopter bucket training with the New York State Police Aviation Unit at Stewart Airport. Rangers helped guide the helicopter pilot down to the water to fill up the 240-gallon bucket before determining the proper altitude to dump the water on top of wildfires. During this exercise, the crews hit targets to ensure accuracy.

ATV Dumped

(Franklin County)

On July 7 at 1:30 p.m., Forest Rangers DiCintio, O’Connor, and Praczkajlo were on boat patrol on Tupper Lake when they found an ATV submerged near the shoreline. Rangers looked at the tracks and determined someone drove the vehicle off the railroad bed and down a 20-foot embankment. The crashed vehicle still had fishing poles attached to it, as well as a 25-inch walleye hanging from the back rack. Rangers searched for an injured driver with negative results. A New York State Police trooper went to the owner’s residence but was told the 41-year-old from Tupper Lake was out of town. Police eventually found him with a stolen winch he was planning to use to retrieve the ATV. ECO Newell issued three tickets to the owner and Rangers removed the ATV from the water.