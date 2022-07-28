Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 29, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Capt. Laura Petreikis

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner, while conducting sport fish enforcement along the Illinois River, found an individual fishing with crayfish. Upon closer observation, the CPO discovered the crayfish were rusty crayfish which is an injurious species and can’t be used as live bait in Illinois. The individual was cited for the violation and all crayfish were destroyed.

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner, while conducting sportfish enforcement, found a fisherman with a bucket full of fish. CPO Wagner checked the fish and found a smallmouth bass mixed in with several drums. After being measured, it was determined the smallmouth was undersized and should have been immediately released. The fisherman was cited for failure to immediately release a short fish.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson and CPO Elliott responded to a complaint of possible timber theft in rural Fulton County. CPOs identified the suspect’s timber truck at a local sawmill and conducted an interview and timber truck inspection. CPOs identified the suspect who had taken and sold walnut logs without a timber buyer’s license, no proof of ownership documents and without the consent of the landowner. The suspect also had an active warrant for his arrest and was transported to the Fulton County Jail. Prior to transport, the suspect contacted a relative to remove the timber truck from the property, who upon identification, was found to have an active warrant and was transported to the Fulton County Jail. A second suspect was identified as partaking in and committing the theft, and was arrested and charged the following day. CPOs charged the first suspect with four misdemeanors and the second suspect was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanor charges.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson investigated a complaint of trespassing in rural Fulton County. A landowner claimed a logger had trespassed onto his property while conducting logging operations for the neighbor. CPO Thompson was familiar with the location and knew the logger had been warned a month prior. Upon arrival and conducting interviews, the log cutter was charged with trespassing and has a future court date.

In Peoria County, CPO Finn,

Region 1 District 7, was assisting on a boat accident when a call came over the radio of a submerged vessel. Conservation Police and Fon du Lac Police department officials responded to find a tug had sunk in the channel. CPO Finn assisted with sonar to locate the exact location and place buoys to mark the vessel. Fon du lac PD and CPO Finn transported the US Coast Guard to the scene to assist in their investigation and remediation of the incident.

In Rock Island County, CPO Priest was off and received a call from a Hampton PD Officer. The officer explained they had a complaint of an intoxicated individual on a boat at empire park. CPO Priest responded and located a subject matching the description. The subject was arrested for OUI and provided a breath sample of .151.

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Schreiber

While patrolling a river in Grundy County, CPO Prasun observed a boat with a person under 13 years old inside who was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). The boat was also towing a tuber with no tow flag visible. Upon inspecting the boat, it was determined the boat did not have enough wearable PFDs for everyone on board, the battery terminals were unshielded, and the operator had not been wearing his safety cut-off switch lanyard. The operator was issued a citation for the PFD age violation and a written warning for the remainder of the violations. CPO Prasun inspected another boat and determined the occupants did not have the correct PFD on board. The boat also had unshielded battery terminals, no tow flag when needed, and the operator was not wearing a safety cut-off switch lanyard. The operator was issued a written warning for the violations.

In Putnum County, CPO Wagner, while conducting sportfish enforcement on the Illinois River near Hennepin, observed several individuals fishing. Upon approaching one of the fishermen he looked at the CPO and then threw his pole into the river. After being questioned individual admitted to fishing without a license.

In Will County, while patrolling department property in the southern part of the county, CPO Prasun observed a family leave behind a broken Styrofoam cooler and several alcohol bottles in the weeds. A family member was also seen carrying open alcoholic beverages back to their car just before they left. The person had been cited by DNR in the past for alcoholic beverages on department property. This person was issued another citation for having alcoholic beverages on department property where prohibited and the family was given a warning for littering.

In Will County, upon conducting a boat safety inspection on a river in southern Will County, CPO Prasun determined the vessel had an expired fire extinguisher and no safety cut-off lanyard. The operator was issued a written warning for the violations.

In Will County, while patrolling a state park in southeastern Will County, CPO Prasun observed three subjects in a restricted area who were going into state buildings without permission. The three were cited for unlawful entry into a restricted area. Additional trespassing charges may be forthcoming.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was patrolling Department Lands and observed a fisherman. CPO Kusta requested the fisherman’s Illinois fishing license. The fisherman showed CPO Kusta a valid Indiana fishing license but did not have an Illinois license. CPO Kusta took enforcement action and issued the fisherman a citation for fishing without a valid fishing license.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was conducting recreational boat enforcement on Department Lands. CPO Kusta observed a watercraft with an improper display of registration and made contact with the boat operator. A boat safety inspection was completed and no sounding device was on board. CPO Kusta educated the operator and issued written warnings.

In Kankakee County, while patrolling a public boat launch in Kankakee County, CPO Prasun observed a boat operator who was later determined to be impaired. The operator was arrested for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and OUI with a BrAC of .08 or more. He was issued citations for the OUI, violations and a written warning for having an expired fire extinguisher and unshielded battery terminals.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff was patrolling Beaver Dam State Park, when he inspected two kayaks launching at the boat ramp. One subject launching the kayak did not have a life jacket. The subject forgot the life jacket in her car. CPO Gushleff wrote her a written warning for not having the life jacket and made her go get the jacket out of her vehicle.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink seized an ornate box turtle, a threatened species in Illinois, after an investigation revealed an individual was advertising it for sale online. The turtle was reintroduced into the wild where it was taken from.

In Logan County, CPO Reeves assisted the Logan County Sheriff’s Department in the search and recovery of a man from a pond near Lincoln. CPO Reeves utilized side-scan sonar to locate the victim under the water and marked the location for divers to dive and recover the man’s body.

In Shelby County, CPO Miller and CPO Viverito were informed of a possible intoxicated boater operating on Lake Shelbyville. CPO miller and Viverito located the vessel driving erratically and conducted a stop of the vessel. The operator of the vessel, a white male from Decatur, was arrested for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol.

In DeWitt County, CPO Workman was on routine patrol at Clinton Lake checking fishermen. He observed a smallmouth bass in a bucket. He found out who caught the fish, measured the fish, and found it to be short of the length limit. CPO Workman issued a citation for failure to release a short fish.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink investigated a complaint of individual trespassing after he was caught by a wireless trail camera. The identity of the individual was discovered by CPO Wahlbrink. During an interview, the individual admitted to mushroom hunting on the property. At the landowner’s request, the individual received a written warning for trespassing.

South Zone –

Capt. Mark Folden

In Perry County, CPO Vasicek cited a subject for unlawfully killing multiple white-tailed deer (buck and doe) during the closed season, and transporting uncased firearms on an ATV. The deer were killed with a 300 Blackout rifle in Perry County.

In Crawford County, CPO Willand observed two individuals bowfishing while standing on a bridge located on a public roadway. CPO Willand made contact with the individuals and advised them it is illegal to be on a public roadway and bowfish. Both individuals received warnings and were educated on the bowfishing regulations.

In Alexander County, CPO Vasicek and Missouri Conservation Agent Phillips of Mississippi County, Missouri, were called onto the Mississippi River to search for a boat in distress. Vasicek and Phillips located the 34-foot vessel approximately 20 miles upriver of Cairo, Ill. The Illinois residents had spent the night marooned on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. After checking the subjects well-being, the officers attempted to pull the boat into deeper water. After approximately 2 hours, including the Missouri Agent wading in the river and pushing, they were able to pull the large boat off of the sandbar into deeper water with the use of their boat. Officers escorted the boat to Wickliffe, Kentucky.

In Jackson County, CPO Anderson followed up on a complaint about subjects riding ATVs at Burning Star SFWA. CPO Anderson received photographs of the subject and identified him from previous incidents around the area. CPO Anderson met the subject at the Williamson County Jail and issued a citation for operating an ATV on state property.

In Massac County, CPO Wilkinson patrolled Dixon Springs State Park, Mermet State Fish and Wildlife Area, and Fort Massac State Park. While on patrol in Fort Massac, Wilkinson met a vehicle traveling 26 mph in a 15 mph zone. The driver also was not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was performed. It was determined the driver was driving on a revoked license and had a warrant for his arrest. Wilkinson arrested the individual on the warrant and towed the vehicle. The individual was transported to the Massac County Jail. Citations were issued for driving while revoked and speeding.

In Williamson County, CPO Teas investigated a property damage boat accident on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County. One boat struck the rear of another as it turned to enter a marina. No injuries were reported and the operator of the striking boat was cited for careless operation.

In Johnson County, while on patrol in Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, CPO Teas stopped a vehicle after a registration check showed the registered owner to be suspended. During the stop, it was discovered the passenger had two active warrants for his arrest.