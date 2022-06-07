Alum Creekend festivities set for June 11-12

DELAWARE, Ohio – Get ready for a weekend of fun in Ohio’s great outdoors as the Ohio DNR (ODNR) hosts Alum Creekend. The weekend-long event celebrates the opening of the park’s new marina building with games, paddling demonstrations, a Touch-A-Truck, Storybook Trail Hikes, music, fishing, and more. Families are invited to join all the festivities on June 11 -12 at Alum Creek State Park.

“We are so excited to show off the beautiful new marina that will surely draw even more boaters to what is already one of Ohio’s most popular parks,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We’ve been planning a big party to celebrate this new addition and we hope families from all over the state can join us for all the fun!”

ODNR will kick off the festivities with a ribbon cutting for the new Alum Creek State Park marina building on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. The Alum Creekend festivities run until 4 p.m. on Saturday and most activities will be repeated on Sunday, June 11, noon- 4 p.m.

ODNR has partnered with the Ohio State Parks Foundation and event sponsors to offer an Alum Creekend Contest for all visitors. Event maps with an attached entry form may be picked up at the park office, marina, beach, campground check-in station, and nature center all weekend long. The grand prize drawing for adults is a two-night stay in an RV at Alum Creek, Delaware, or Indian Lake state parks sponsored by R.V. Wholesalers. Other prizes include boat rentals, overnight stays, gift cards, and outdoor gear.

To be eligible for the adult (over 18) and youth (under 18) contests, visitors are asked to participate in at least four Alum Creekend activities. Completed entry forms can be dropped off at locations around the park by 4 p.m. on Sunday. Winners will be contacted by June 15.