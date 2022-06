Rifle bill signed into law

Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4386 on Friday, allowing DNR to add rifle hunting to the state’s deer season.

Under the new law, hunters will be limited to the use of single-shot centerfire rifles. More details on the types of guns and ammunition allowed will be reported in the June 14 edition of Illinois Outdoor News. We will also get feedback from DNR and learn about how rifle hunting will fit into the season.

Stay tuned.