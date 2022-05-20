Win Hawke Optics Endurance Binoculars in 2022 Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest

1st Runner Up wins the Hawke Endurance ED 10x42 Green Binocular
2021 Outdoor News Huntin' Buddy Photo Contest 1st Runner Up Prize byFrontier Hd X 32mm Green Hawke Optics
The First Runner Up photo selected in the 2022 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo contest sponsored by Kinetic Performance Dog Food will win a pair of Hawke Endurance ED 10×42 Green Binocular


Visit Hawke Optics Online Hawke Binocular Endurance Ed 42mm Green

Stunning optics providing crisp, clear and bright images with enhanced light transmission.

Endurance models benefit from Hawke’s System H5 optics. ED glass is utilized to reduce color fringing. The Fully Multi-Coated lenses provide high resolution images which ensure no details are lost when viewing at distances down to 2m.

Effortless focusing and impressive depth of field makes these binoculars quick and easy to use. Water and fog proof with a high grip rubber coated body, Endurance is designed to battle the elements.

  • Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) Glass
  • Phase Corrected
  • High Resolution Phase Corrected BAK-4 Roof Prisms
  • Focus From 2m
  • Twist-Up Eye Cups With Position Stops
  • Stay-On Lens Covers

Nitrogen purged. Waterproof. Fog proof.

 

 

