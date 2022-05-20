Win Hawke Optics Endurance Binoculars in 2022 Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest



Stunning optics providing crisp, clear and bright images with enhanced light transmission.

Endurance models benefit from Hawke’s System H5 optics. ED glass is utilized to reduce color fringing. The Fully Multi-Coated lenses provide high resolution images which ensure no details are lost when viewing at distances down to 2m.

Effortless focusing and impressive depth of field makes these binoculars quick and easy to use. Water and fog proof with a high grip rubber coated body, Endurance is designed to battle the elements.

Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) Glass

Phase Corrected

High Resolution Phase Corrected BAK-4 Roof Prisms

Focus From 2m

Twist-Up Eye Cups With Position Stops

Stay-On Lens Covers

Nitrogen purged. Waterproof. Fog proof.

