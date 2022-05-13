Pheasant Fricassee
Recipe and photos contributed by Robert and Tera Stoddard, with Harvesting Nature
There are many things to enjoy while pheasant hunting. Quiet walking interrupted by the muffled crashes of a dog looking for a bird. Evening light that paints the central valley gold, making the bugs shine with a beauty that seems otherworldly. The anticipation as your eyes follow the dog and your stomach muscles tighten, hoping something will be flushed. Bringing down a bird and taking time to admire the colors of its feathers and the length of its tail. All of these things make pheasant hunting a worthwhile pastime, but it is enjoying the meal that comes from your labor tops the list. The possibilities are endless when it comes to preparation, but one of our favorite ways to prepare pheasant is our take on pheasant fricassee. The flavors are rich and hearty, and it leaves everyone satisfied.
Ingredients:
Pheasant:
Cleaned bird
Salt
Pepper
Egg wash (2 eggs whisked with 2 tablespoons milk)
Panko crumbs
Butter for frying
Sauce
1 whole white onion
4 whole carrots
1 cup white wine
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups beef broth
½ cup heavy whipping cream
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Garnish
Truffle oil
Fresh thyme
Directions:
- Clean the pheasant and cut the bird in half and set it aside
- Dice onion and carrots into ¼ inch cubes
- Bring together in a bowl:
- 1 tablespoon salt
- ½ tablespoon pepper
- Panko crumbs: enough to cover the bird completely
- Cover the cleaned bird in the egg wash and roll it in panko crumbs, this can be done on a pan or in a large bowl
- Pan fry the panko-covered pheasant in butter until golden brown then transfer to the oven for approximately 20 minutes at 350 degrees (this depends in the size of the bird-check it at 10 minutes to avoid overcooking)
- In the pan that be bird was browned in, add carrots, onion, and butter. Sauté this until onions are translucent (3-4 minutes)
- Add white wine to the vegetable mix and cook down to approximately ½ the liquid
- Add one tablespoon of butter and mix in
- Add beef broth and bring to a simmer for three minutes
- Incorporate heavy whipping cream, stirring constantly
- Add a pinch of cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper
- Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Add the crispy pheasant back into the vegetable sauce and cook for five minutes
- Garnish with a drizzle of truffle oil and one sprig of fresh thyme sprinkled on top
Leave a Reply