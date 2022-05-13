There are many things to enjoy while pheasant hunting. Quiet walking interrupted by the muffled crashes of a dog looking for a bird. Evening light that paints the central valley gold, making the bugs shine with a beauty that seems otherworldly. The anticipation as your eyes follow the dog and your stomach muscles tighten, hoping something will be flushed. Bringing down a bird and taking time to admire the colors of its feathers and the length of its tail. All of these things make pheasant hunting a worthwhile pastime, but it is enjoying the meal that comes from your labor tops the list. The possibilities are endless when it comes to preparation, but one of our favorite ways to prepare pheasant is our take on pheasant fricassee. The flavors are rich and hearty, and it leaves everyone satisfied.

Ingredients:

Pheasant :

Cleaned bird

Salt

Pepper

Egg wash (2 eggs whisked with 2 tablespoons milk)

Panko crumbs

Butter for frying

Sauce

1 whole white onion

4 whole carrots

1 cup white wine

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups beef broth

½ cup heavy whipping cream

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Garnish

Truffle oil

Fresh thyme

Directions :

Clean the pheasant and cut the bird in half and set it aside Dice onion and carrots into ¼ inch cubes Bring together in a bowl:

1 tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon pepper

Panko crumbs: enough to cover the bird completely