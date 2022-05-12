Pennsylvania Outdoor New Cuffs & Collars – May 13, 2022

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County man has been charged with trapping through the use of bait visible from the air.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports dumping cases are on the rise. He reminds everyone that dumping garbage can result in fines of $500 or higher.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports an individual was cited for trespassing on private property during the late archery season after being caught on a trail camera.

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe responded to a road-hunting violation during deer season where a hunter observed an individual shoot a large buck from a vehicle. The shooter and a second occupant later returned to the area to retrieve the deer, at which point, the witness recorded the encounter, with video showing the license plate and a clear view of the suspects’ faces. With the assistance of K-9 Cali and special investigator William Kreider, the crossbow bolt was recovered. The two individuals pleaded guilty to several charges including the unlawful take of a white-tailed deer, hunting through the use of a motorized vehicle, and hunting without a license.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports he cited many individuals for violating CWD regulations after deer unlawfully were removed from Disease Management Areas and brought to York County processors.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man was charged with operating a motorized boat without the required safety equipment on board.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Montgomery County man was charged with careless operation of a motorized vehicle on state forest lands.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports receiving numerous calls from well-intentioned individuals encountering young wildlife this spring.

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports a Game Commission trail camera was stolen from State Game Land 56 in March. This camera was set up to capture turkey movements on the property for research purposes and was discovered missing by biology staff on March 22. If anyone has information about this theft, please call the centralized dispatch center at 610-926-3136.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson investigated the illegal possession of wildlife and parts in Warminster Township.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports successfully prosecuting a Honey Brook man for dumping a used paint can on William Penn State Forest property. The can was a custom blend purchased at the Parkesburg Home Depot, and assistance from the store’s management and loss prevention was instrumental in solving the case. Fines and costs for the defendant were in excess of $300.

Dauphin County Game Warden Zach Soles reports an illegal trapping incident on State Game Land 264. Soles received information about a raccoon caught in a trap, after trapping season had ended. A trail camera was placed overlooking the trap site. The raccoon was released, but four more cameras and six more traps – one with a decomposed raccoon in it – were located and seized. The identity of the individual(s) responsible is unknown, but assistance from the Northeast Crime Lab could help identify them.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports an individual has been charged for leaving traps out after the close of the furbearer trapping season.

Delaware County Game Warden Nicholas Visser reports receiving a call that there were two people fishing on Chester Creek, which was closed to fishing. Warden Visser went to the area, located the two individuals and issued citations for fishing without licenses, and fishing for trout during the closed season for trout fishing.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that, with the onset of spring, an increase in the violations on state game lands has been noted. At Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, a vehicle stop was conducted on an individual by LMGS Steve Ferreri who observed a passing four-wheel-drive vehicle dripping fresh mud on the roadway. Graham assisted with the stop, and it was discovered the driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was not inspected or insured. The individual admitted to “mudding” on state game lands, and this was apparent from the large amount of ruts in closed areas and amount of mud tracked onto the road. Tire tread impressions matched those on the vehicle the suspect was driving. A phone call was made to a relative to pick him up and both Graham and Ferreri proceeded to examine and collect evidence. A half-hour later, while Ferreri was en route to another location, he realized he was following the suspect’s vehicle, which still was being driven by the suspect. Criminal charges are pending.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports responding to State Game Land 156 for a report of individuals cutting firewood. They had driven three vehicles onto game lands and cut six trees. The investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that multiple fires were purposely started on State Game Land 46. All were extinguished by local fire personnel before major damages occurred. Several leads are being investigated. Anyone having information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Southeast Region at 610-926-3136.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports charging a Lancaster County resident for poaching a trophy-class buck that scored 148 6/8 based on the Boone & Crockett big-game scoring system. The individual was charged and pleaded guilty. Fines exceeded $6,000 and the defendant’s hunting license was revoked for three years.

Lehigh County Game Warden David Furmato reports an increase in violations on State Game Land 205 rifle range. He advises all range users to read the regulations posted at the range.

Lehigh and Northampton counties Game Warden Jesse Cunningham reports citing multiple individuals for operating motor vehicles on lands enrolled in the Game Commission’s Hunter Access Program.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports multiple violations from the late deer seasons are scheduled for court. The most notable is an individual who shot a deer from the vehicle with a crossbow and left the area. Police were able to get a good vehicle description from a witness and, with their help, the vehicle and actor were found a short while later. Numerous citations were filed.

Montgomery County Game Warden Jerrold Czech reports assisting Waterways Conservation officers with patrols for individuals fishing for trout during the closed season.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports an individual from Valley View recently pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing the remains of a red-tailed hawk he picked up along a roadway.