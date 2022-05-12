Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 13, 2022

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

State wildlife officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, and wildlife officer supervisor Josh Shields attended the dedication of the Mallett Family Tract near Big Island Wildlife Area in April. The 415-acre tract was dedicated as public land for hunting, fishing, birding, and outdoor recreational opportunities. It was purchased in partnership with Pheasants Forever, Clean Ohio, and many other donors. Officers Grote and Shields spent time answering questions about the area with those in attendance. Everyone involved was excited for this new acquisition. This property will provide hunting, fishing, birding, and outdoor recreational opportunities for generations to come.

State wildlife officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received information that a suspect had permanently tagged an antlered white-tailed deer that was taken by another person. The suspect who killed the antlered deer had previously killed an antlered deer earlier in the hunting season. In Ohio, hunters are only allowed to harvest one buck, regardless of the season. The suspect and individual who killed the second deer were both issued a summons for the violation, and each paid $360 in fines and court costs in Bellefontaine Municipal Court. The subject who killed two antlered deer during the same license year had his hunting privileges revoked for one year. The second antlered deer was forfeited to the State of Ohio.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

State wildlife investigators Travis Abele and Kevin Good, assigned to the Lake Erie Unit, were patrolling Lake Erie by boat on New Year’s Eve. Investigators Abele and Good were a little hesitant about the patrol that morning as a thick fog had rolled in across the Western Basin. They decided to patrol out of the Huron River launch facility and upon arriving at the ramp, were happy to see that the fog had not reached that far east. The forecast called for light winds and the walleye anglers were taking advantage of the weather as the parking lot was nearly full. Investigators Abele and Good made several contacts that day, checking boats for license compliance and bag limits. As the clouds cleared in the afternoon, the fishing really turned on. During the patrol, two fishermen were observed trolling with four fishing poles each, which is over the limit of three. The fishermen were contacted and issued the appropriate summons. Overall, most anglers were following all regulations, and it was a great day on the water for both the walleye anglers and the investigators.

Recently, state wildlife officer Ryan Kennedy, assigned to Hardin County, has been reaching out to local landowners and reminding them to seal their homes and buildings to prepare for the upcoming wildlife nesting season. Soon, litters of raccoons and other animals will be born and, in some cases, can cause unwanted damage or destruction to property. Spring is a great time to make sure homes and other buildings are secure as female animals will be searching for unsecured structures to make their nests. A little preventative maintenance can help with unwanted guests. More information on prepping for nesting seasons and what to do if you have an uninvited house guest can be found at wildohio.gov.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

In February, state wildlife officer Craig Porter, assigned to Jefferson County, attended the inaugural Law Enforcement Career Day held at Franciscan University in Steubenville. Officer Porter represented the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s law enforcement program. There were numerous other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies present. The event was attended by hundreds of students, many of whom showed interest in a possible career in wildlife law enforcement.

In October 2021, state wildlife officers Zach Hillman and Matt Madgar, assigned to Cuyahoga and Geauga counties, respectively, received a call from a police department in Cuyahoga County. A police officer had conducted a traffic stop and discovered a dead white-tailed buck deer in the back of the driver’s vehicle. The driver did not possess the proper tagging information for the deer at the time of the traffic stop. Officers Hillman and Madgar contacted the driver of the vehicle a short time later at his residence. It was determined the individual who had harvested the buck did not have a valid hunting license or deer permit. He was charged for the violations and found guilty. The court ordered him to pay $242 in fines and court costs.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the 2021 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officer Logan Ambrister, assigned to Belmont County, received a call from a concerned landowner. The caller explained that he believed a hunter harvested a deer on his property. Officer Ambrister responded to the scene, but the hunter had already left. Ambrister investigated the area where the deer had been harvested and was able to find a blood trail and follow it back to the caller’s property. Officer Ambrister contacted the hunter a short time later, who eventually admitted to the shooting the deer across the property line. The suspect appeared in the Belmont County Northern Division Court and was charged with hunting without permission. The deer was seized as evidence, and the venison was donated to a local food pantry. The information provided by the public was essential to this case. Anyone observing a wildlife violation can report it anonymously through the Turn In a Poacher (TIP) hotline at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).

While on patrol, state wildlife officer Roy Rucker, assigned to Gallia County, observed two hunters on private property during the white-tailed deer gun hunting season. When the hunters observed officer Rucker they became nervous and began to act erratically. Officer Rucker contacted the two hunters and learned that they did not have permission to be on the property. Both subjects were issued a citation for hunting without permission. One individual paid $235 in fines and court costs. The second individual failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

State wildlife officer Jeff Wenning, assigned to Darke County, attended the 58th Annual Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home and Sports Expo. The show takes place at the Darke County Fairgrounds and features local organizations, recreational vehicles, camping, fishing, and outdoor displays, as well as landscaping, home improvements and demonstrations. Officer Wenning answered questions from attendees and also made the archery trailer and portable BB gun range available for youth to enjoy.