Hit N Miss Turkey Throwdown a big hit in southern Illinois

“We’ve got feathers and beards everywhere!” laughed contest organizer and Hit N Miss Outdoors Foundation board member Jeremy Long. Opening day in the south zone had pretty harsh weather conditions, and only nine young hunters had checked in the day before. That trend took an abrupt turn for the better for the rest of both youth turkey season weekends. The parking lot at Jan’s Horseshoe Inn and the neighboring Randolph County Rod and Gun club was a sea of camo, rubber boots, muddy pickups, trailers, ATVs, and turkeys. It was standing room only at times for the multitude of adults, children, proud parents, there to watch the happy kids all checking in their turkeys at the annual Turkey Throwdown Youth Turkey Contest.

After seeing the annual youth firearm deer contest consistently grow in popularity, the Hit N Miss Foundation realized several years ago that a similar contest during youth turkey season would likely be just as popular. They were correct in that assumption. Each year, the contest sees more and more participants from a wider geographical area.

The contest is held each year as one of the many activities provided by the Hit N Miss Foundation to celebrate and encourage young people in southwest Illinois to get outside, learn about, and enjoy the rich hunting and fishing heritage of the area.

“Our first year with the turkey contest, it was mostly Randolph county area young people, but now we have them coming in from all over the neighboring counties as well,” said organizer Jeremy Long.

The mood at the annual youth turkey contest is undoubtedly celebratory. Everyone is anxious to show off their turkey. From the youngest hunter who has bagged their first turkey to the older, more experienced high school age young hunters. The young hunters can’t wait to get it measured and scored and see the fruits of their successful hunt displayed next to their name on the “bragging board.” Regardless of the turkey’s score, each young person is congratulated, and each entrant wins a prize. The crowd is reminiscent of the old days at the check stations. Grandparents, aunts and uncles, neighbors – all visit and hang out to see who brings in what. The air is filled with hugs, high fives – Atta Boy! Atta Girl! Tell us your story!

The young hunters are the stars of this event and are treated like celebrities. Upon arrival, their turkey is hung, weighed, measured, scored, and their photo is taken. They are listed on the “Bragging Board” and encouraged to tell the “audience” about their hunt. Snacks and drinks are provided, and the party continues for both days of each weekend of the youth spring turkey season. On the last Sunday of youth season, the event wraps in the late afternoon with the presentation of awards, prizes, and raffles. All participants leave the closing ceremony with some type of prize from the overflowing prize table. Not only has the number of participants grown each year, but the support from the community and hunting/outdoor industry has also continued to grow exponentially.

The young hunters are also given demonstrations on appropriately cleaning and preparing their turkey for the table and congratulated on helping to feed their families.

The 2022 Turkey Throwdown was a bit of a surprise for the organization, as it had more participants than initially anticipated. After the initial weather SNAFU on opening morning, the weather, the turkey Gods, and everything conspired to make for a very successful youth turkey season in the SW IL area. Randolph County, where the contest is held in Walsh, placed number 2 in county harvest totals statewide.

A total of 68 turkeys were checked in during the four-day event, with 22 of those being the young hunter’s first turkey. All of those with their first turkey received a My First Turkey Certificate in addition to the other goodies. Thirty-five of the hunters were in the age 12 and under slot, and 33 were in the 13-18 age range.

The 2022 winners are:

Lydia Long Youngest Hunter Memorial Award

Avery Craig, age six. With a score of 53.875. It was also Avery’s first turkey.

12 and Under Division

First Place

Draeden Duncan, age 11, with a triple bearded gobbler that scored 87.25

Second Place

Porter Donjon, age 12, with a score of 79.1

Third Place

Braydon Eckert, age 9, with a score of 74.25

13-18 Division

First Place

Jack Huebner, age 13, with a score of 69.8125

Second Place

Skylar Juenger, age 13, with a score of 69

Third Place

Brayden Deterding, age 13, with a score of 68.8125

More information about Hit N Miss Foundation, including future youth in the outdoors activities and programs, can be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hitnmiss.outdoors