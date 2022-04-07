New York Outdoor News Calendar – April 8, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

APRIL 15: Mink and muskrat trapping seasons close in the Northern Zone.

April 15: Striped bass season begins in the Hudson River south of the George Washington Bridge.

April 23-24: Youth turkey hunting weekend.

May 1: Spring gobbler season begins; fishing seasons for walleyes, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge now begin.

May 28 & JUne 1: Muskellunge season opens (except Great Lakes). Note: Due to the timing of DEC’s new regulation change, anglers will be allowed to fish for muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May for the 2022 season only.

MAY 31: Spring gobbler season closes.

JUNE 15: Black Bass season opens statewide; muskellunge and tiger muskellunge seasons open in the Great Lakes.

Banquets/Fundraisers

APRIL 9: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Pitsticks Pavillion, Ottawa. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

APRIL 30: New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Banquet & Auction. Lake George, N.Y. Info: nys4-h.org.

APRIL 30: New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, Canestota, N.Y. Info: 315-225-0192 or visit nysohof.org.

APRIL 30: Seaway Valley NDA Chapter Banquet. Gouverneur N.Y. Info: 315-287-4968

MAY 7: Whitetails Unlimited, Western New York Deer Camp, Classics 5 Banquet & Conference Center, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304, or email nh@whitetailsunlimited.com.

MAY 14: New York Bowhunters 31st Annual Banquet and Rendezvous, Greeneville, N.Y. Info: newyorkbowhunters.com.

Education/Seminars

To register for a Sportsman Education Class, visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

APRIL 8, MAY 13, JUNE 17, SEPT. 16, OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

APRIL 9: Beginning Turkey Hunting Workshop, Capital District Sportsman Center, Grafton N.Y. Info: cdsc.education/upcoming-events/.

May 7: Kids and Adult Fishing Clinic. Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, Cattaraugus Creek, Gowanda, N.Y. Info: 716-532-3434.

Meetings

APRIL 9: NYS Conservation Council spring meeting. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 30: Women In Nature Outdoor Skills Workshop, Otisco Rod & Gun Club, Marietta N.Y. Info: 315-655-9682.

APRIL 30: 13th Annual Sportsmen’s Flea Market. Pompey Rod & Gun Club, East Syracuse. Info: 315-656- 8810.

APRIL 30: Town of Johnsburg, Warren County Conservation Council Kids Fishing Derby, Gore Mountain Ski Bow, Johnsburg, N.Y. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

JULY 11: First Annual NYS Conservation Council Golf Championship. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302.

JULY 16: Adirondack Loon Census. Info: adkloon.org/.

AUG. 19: Reelin’ For a Cure. Ladies only fishing tournament and fundraiser to fight cancer. Info: reelinforacure.com.

Shows

April 23-24: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MaY 21-22: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486.

April 24: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

APRIL 30-MAY 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

June 19: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

July 30-31: 1000 Islands Sportsman Show, Cerow Recreation Park, Clayton, N.Y. Info: 315-778-5800.

Aug. 14: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun & Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Sept. 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 17-18: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

SePT. 24-25: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Tournaments

APRIL 8-10: Niagara County Bullhead Tournament. InfoL 716-628-6078.

APRIL 23-24: Adirondack Kayak Bass, Saratoga Lake. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

APRIL 30: New York Kayak Bass, Honeoye Lake, Charity Tournament. Info: nykbf.com.

MAY 6-8: Sonny’s RV Supply and Fishing Center Brown Trout Tournment, Pulaski, N.Y. Info: 315-298-5945.

MAY 14: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Lake George Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

MAY 14: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Otisco Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

MAY 21: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Wilson (ongoing). Info: nykbf.com.

MAY 28: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Owasko Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 11: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

JUNE 11: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Oneida Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 18: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Buffalo Harbor. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 25: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Cayuga Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JULY 9: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

JULY 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Sodus Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 6: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 13: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Lake Champlain. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

AUG. 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Conesus Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

SEPT. 17-18: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Great Sacandaga Lake. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

SEPT. 17-18: New York Kayak Bass Championships Info: nykbf.com.

Shoots

MAY 8: Mother’s Day Clay Target Shoot. Mom’s shoot for free! Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club, Kingsbury, N.Y. Info: 518-747-4850.

MAY 8, JULY 10, SEPT. 4: Archery Shoots, Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, Geyser Road, Ballston Spa, N.Y. Info: 518-774-1856.

AUG 12-14: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Sports Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley,N.Y. Info: 716-474-7251.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.