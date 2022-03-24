Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 25, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Mercer County, Captain Petreikis and CPO Posateri patrolled Mercer County during firearm deer season. After legal shooting hours, flashlights were observed in the timber. A short time later, a truck was observed driving through the field. Officers approached the hunters and identified themselves as Game Wardens. A field-dressed deer was on the ground without a tag and was about to be loaded in the bed of the truck. One hunter claimed the deer but said he didn’t put the tag on it yet because he didn’t want to get it all bloody or lose it dragging it out of the field. The guns were unloaded and a check for a plug revealed an unplugged shotgun capable of holding 5 slugs. Citations were issued for the untagged deer and the unplugged shotgun. The deer was then tagged and released to the hunter.

In Rock Island County, for several months, an open bow pleasure boat with an outboard motor sat abandoned on the Rock River at Moline’s South Shore Drive near the Interstate 74 overpass. The registration expired in 2017 and the last registered owner was in the Chicago area. A CPO in that area made contact with the last owner but they were unable to find information on the person the boat was sold to over five years ago and there was no information available on the trailer either. No one in the area would come forward with any information as to a possible owner. So before it was frozen in the ice, CPO Posateri made arrangements with a local tow company and had the abandoned boat on the Rock River removed.

In Whiteside County, Whiteside County deputies were called to Como Lake to report individuals being dropped off carrying garbage bags. The individuals were located on the lake ice fishing. The deputies contacted CPO Zigler with the information on who was fishing and where they were located. CPO Zigler issued one of the fishermen a citation for no valid sport-fishing license.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, while following up on the deer investigation, found the individual had not reported two deer taken during the first firearm deer season. The individual was cited for the violation.

In Bureau County, after receiving information about possible hunting over bait incident, CPO Wagner interviewed the possible offender and gained a confession. The individual was cited for hunting by aid or use of bait.

In Bureau County, after an investigation into a stolen camera from a rural Bureau County property, two men will be charged in connection with the theft. Both men are being charged with criminal trespass to real property and theft. The court date is pending in Bureau County Court.

In Putnam County, CPO Stanbary cited an individual in Putnam County who was found in possession of shotgun shells and was the occupant of a goose pit with a revoked FOID card. The man denied that he was hunting but was unable to explain why he was in possession of shells when his FOID had been revoked for years.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In McHenry County, CPO Winters handled a personal injury accident on the Fox River. Two snowmobiles collided and both operators were thrown from their snowmobiles. One subject needed to be transported to the hospital for a shoulder injury. Both admitted to traveling at a high rate of speed. They were each issued citations for operating too fast for conditions.

In Will County, after receiving a complaint about a large amount of construction trash being dumped at a state wildlife area, CPO Prasun began an investigation into the matter. CPO Prasun was able to develop suspect information and issued a citation to the offender for dumping trash on department property.

In Will County, CPO Prasun received a complaint in reference to a subject goose hunting without permission. After a brief investigation, CPO Prasun was able to locate the offender and issue him a citation for hunting without permission.

In Will County, after CPO Prasun and CPO Thompson made contact with two deer hunters, it was determined they had harvested deer without having deer permits. They were subsequently issued citations for unlawfully hunting white-tailed deer without a valid deer permit. They were also issued written warnings for failure to tag whitetail deer immediately upon harvest.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta conducted wildlife enforcement by following up on a complaint regarding a hunter harvesting a white-tailed deer without the proper deer permits, hunting license, and habitat stamp. CPO Kusta made contact with the hunter who admitted at the time the deer was harvested he did not have a valid deer permit, hunting license, or habitat stamp. CPO Kusta issued the hunter three citations: unlawfully hunting without a valid deer permit, unlawfully hunting without a valid hunting license, and unlawful take of white-tailed deer. CPO Kusta issued three written warnings: hunting with no habitat stamp; failing to immediately tag the deer upon kill, and failing to report the deer by 10 p.m.

In Cook County, CPO Vik was checking perch fishermen at the 87th Street slip when he came across a fisherman without his fishing license on his person. CPO Vik looked up the fishermen’s information and discovered the fishermen had made a duplicate account to circumvent his child support suspension and buy a fishing license. After confirming with health and family services that the child support revocation was current, CPO Vik issued the fisherman a citation for falsifying information to obtain a fishing license.

In Cook County, CPO Farrell assisted CPO Elliot in an unlawful dove hunting incident that occurred in Will County. CPO Farrell met one individual at their residence and issued a citation for unlawful hunting without first obtaining permission from the landowner. CPO Farrell met the second individual at their residence and issued a citation for unlawful hunting without first obtaining permission for the landowner and a written warning for unlawful hunting without obtaining Harvest Information Program Registration.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Cumberland County, CPO’s Mieure and Viverito issued some Florida hunters multiple written warnings while goose hunting Lake Mattoon for no federal waterfowl stamps, no state waterfowl stamps, and no harvest information program registration.

In Shelby County, CPO Hyatt conducted a deer investigation from this past season and discovered an individual who killed a buck without a valid permit in November. The hunter was cited for harvesting a deer without a valid permit and his buck was seized.

In Shelby County, CPO Barnes completed an investigation of a subject who harvested a deer without a deer permit, hunting license, or habitat stamp. The subject was cited for several violations.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff conducted a deer permit investigation on a subject in Carlinville. The subject was interviewed about discrepancies in the point of sale system and admitted to giving his deer permit to his brother-in-law. The brother-in-law shot a deer and left it untagged in his truck. He then tagged the deer with a permit just purchased. A citation was issued to the subject.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner was working late-winter antlerless-only season when he observed a deer hanging in a garage. The homeowner was in the driveway and CPO Schachner congratulated him on his deer. The man was very dismissive of it and did not want to talk about it. A quick inspection revealed the untagged deer was illegally killed with a muzzleloader (the subject did not have any firearm permits) and the harvest was recorded as an archery kill. The poacher also illegally possessed a second deer, an untagged trophy quality buck, which was killed sometime prior to that day under very suspect circumstances. The poacher received three citations with a mandatory court appearance and civil penalties on the illegal deer. He also received several verbal warnings.

In Monroe County, CPO Binsbacher, CPO Schachner, and CPO Waigand were investigating a poached deer when they developed evidence of another deer that was likely killed illegally. Diligent investigation/searching and foot patrol in a remote area proved their suspicions were accurate. A subject was cited for illegally shooting an extremely large trophy buck with a shotgun during the first late-winter antlerless-only season. The poacher also placed a large amount of bait and he attempted to make the trophy buck kill appear as an archery harvest and he falsely recorded it as such. In addition, the subject illegally killed another quality buck with the aid of bait approximately three weeks earlier. The poacher received multiple warnings and five citations with a mandatory court appearance and civil penalties on the deer.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner cited a subject for unlawfully killing an antlered buck with a shotgun during the antlerless-only season. The subject cut the antlers off and used a variety of methods and materials in a failed attempt to make the cut-off antlers look natural. The subject also falsified the harvest record in a further attempt to conceal the buck harvest. This particular subject has a history of killing/possessing deer illegally. He received citations with a mandatory court appearance and civil penalties on the deer.

In Randolph County, CPO Schachner visited a known violator while in the course of investigating a poached deer. The subject appeared to be clear of the deer poaching incident, however, CPO Schachner discovered the subject possessed ginseng illegally. In addition, many of the plants were very immature (unable to produce seed) and illegal to harvest. The illegal ginseng was seized and the subject received two citations and a mandatory court appearance.

In St. Clair County, CPO Schachner and CPO Waigand each received separate complaints regarding trash and illegal tent/camping in Kaskaskia State Fish and Wildlife Area. After several searches, they located the unoccupied illegal camp. They returned two days later and it was still unoccupied, although someone appeared to be visiting it periodically. With the help of CPO Trainee Mills, they picked up and removed five bags of trash, drug contraband, multiple tents, and a variety of gear. A seizure tag with appropriate contact information was left on-scene.

In Jefferson County, CPO Williams investigated a complaint of a deer hunter cleaning and dumping a deer carcass on private property. The hunter was located and cited for the violation.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan investigated a complaint of unlawful take of doves during the closed season. It was discovered four males killed 25 doves. The subjects admitted to killing the doves and turned over the meat as evidence. The case is being referred to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service for prosecution.

In Perry County, CPO K. Williams checked a group of waterfowl hunters at Pyramid State Park. During the check, it was determined a hunter with a kayak did not possess a life jacket as required. Another hunter did not have a hunting license or required stamps.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis investigated a dumping complaint in Perry County. Someone had disposed of snow goose carcasses in a creek. CPO Lewis located the hunter and issued him a citation for the pollution of the waterway.

In Effingham County, CPO Hyatt conducted a deer investigation from this past season and discovered an individual who killed a buck without a valid permit in November. The hunter was cited for harvesting a deer without a valid permit and his buck was seized. He was also issued two warnings for no valid hunting license and no valid habitat stamp.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife completed an illegally taken bobcat investigation. A Pope County man was issued two citations in Illinois for the illegal taking of a bobcat without a permit.

In Richland County, CPO Willand received information about a deer harvested during the previous 2021-22 archery season by a hunter without valid permits. CPO Willand made contact with the individual and through an interview obtained a confession of the events which took place.

In Jackson County, CPO G. Anderson followed up on a complaint during the last week of deer season of dogs harassing deer near Ava. CPO Anderson located the complainant and received pieces of evidence showing the violation. CPO Anderson contacted the dog’s rightful owner and issued him a written warning for the violation.