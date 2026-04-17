Wisconsin Turkey Commander completes his Grand Slam with his first Osceola. Great Wisconsin Birdathon is off to a flying start. Visit the Walleyes for Tomorrow mobile fish hatchery on Geneva Lake. Dan and Jeff discuss the recent hailstorms, the NWT tournament on Lake Erie, turkey hunting and spring lambing.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2116
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